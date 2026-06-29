Taylor Swift Booed By Crowd During Surprise Tribute At Alan Jackson's Final Concert | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taylor Swift's video tribute to Alan Jackson drew mixed audience reactions.

Jackson's farewell concert marked his retirement due to neurological disease.

Many other famous artists joined the star-studded farewell concert.

Swift's appearance fueled ongoing wedding rumors with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift received a mixed reception after making a surprise appearance during Alan Jackson's farewell concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday. The singer appeared in a pre-recorded video tribute celebrating Jackson's legendary career, but while many fans cheered, others were heard loudly booing as her message played on the venue's big screens. Swift thanked the country music icon for inspiring generations of songwriters and performers, recalling how one of his biggest hits shaped her own journey as an artist. Her appearance came as speculation surrounding her reported wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce continues to dominate headlines worldwide.

Taylor Swift's Tribute Receives Mixed Response

Taylor Swift surprised concertgoers with a recorded message honouring Alan Jackson during his Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. As her video appeared on the giant screens, recordings shared by fans on social media captured a blend of cheers and noticeable boos from different sections of the audience. In the message, Swift praised Jackson's influence on country music and the lasting impact he has had on younger artists. "Hey Alan, it's Taylor. I just want to say thank you for your decades of unbelievable songwriting and your performances, and the ways that you've given so much to us, the fans," she said.

🎥| Taylor Swift sent in a clip for Alan Jackson as he performs his final show in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/FwCTqxnIyR — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) June 28, 2026

Swift revealed that Jackson's song Drive had a special place in her heart because of its honest storytelling. "I think my favourite song of yours was Drive because in that song...you let us into the details of your life. And I know that that was an example that was so good for me to see at a young age - an artist just letting fans into the details of his life." She ended her tribute by thanking Jackson for his kindness towards fellow musicians and songwriters.

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"I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have just treated me and other artists and writers with such support and encouragement over the years. And I am so excited for you to be doing this show."

Star-Studded Farewell For Alan Jackson

According to USA Today, the farewell concert also featured recorded tributes from Keith Urban, Zac Brown and Kenny Chesney. The live performances included tributes by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Lee Ann Womack. The concert was briefly delayed because of severe weather before eventually getting underway.

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Alan Jackson Steps Away From Touring

Jackson is retiring after living for 15 years with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, an inherited neurological condition that affects the peripheral nerves and gradually impacts movement and balance. Speaking to TODAY in 2021, Jackson said, "It's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious."

He added, "And I know I'm stumbling around on stage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable." The country legend, who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, is known for classics including Chattahoochee, Livin' on Love, Where Were You, It's Five O'Clock Somewhere, and Remember When.

Wedding Rumours Continue Around Taylor Swift

Swift's appearance at the concert came as reports continued to circulate about her rumoured wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce. Several media outlets have claimed the couple could marry in New York on July 3, with reports also suggesting guests signed non-disclosure agreements before confirming their attendance. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding plans.

While Alan Jackson's farewell concert celebrated one of country music's most successful careers, Taylor Swift's brief appearance unexpectedly became one of the evening's biggest talking points. Her heartfelt tribute drew appreciation from many fans, even as others responded with audible boos, adding another headline-making moment to an already memorable night.