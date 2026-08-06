Kushal Tandon Demands $1 Million From Ektaa Kapoor After Lock Upp-Alliance Crossover

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ektaa Kapoor posted Lock Upp celebration; Kushal Tandon jokingly reacted.

Kushal playfully demanded $1 million payment from Ektaa Kapoor.

Their humorous exchange referenced past reality show controversies.

What began as a celebratory post for Lock Upp winner Shreya Kalra quickly turned into a hilarious social media exchange between producer Ektaa Kapoor and actor Kushal Tandon. After Ektaa shared a fun behind-the-scenes reel featuring the contestants, Kushal jokingly claimed he deserved credit for the crossover attention his name received on the reality show. The light-hearted conversation soon continued on Instagram Stories, where the actor playfully demanded a $1 million payment from Ektaa. Their witty back-and-forth has now caught fans' attention, especially after recent episodes of Lock Upp and Alliance linked Kushal to ongoing conversations.

Instagram Banter

Ektaa Kapoor recently posted an Instagram Reel featuring the Lock Upp contestants enjoying themselves, with winner Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi seen dancing together. She captioned the post, "Congrats to the Lock Upp, Sacha Saja winner @shreyakalraa !!!!!!"

Actor Kushal Tandon reacted in the comments, writing, "I need my crossover per week". Ektaa immediately replied, "u had many crossovers every week", prompting Kushal to respond, "I am all urs". The fun exchange came just as Lock Upp and Prime Video's Alliance wrapped up their seasons, with Shreya Kalra and Mini Mathur emerging as the winners of their respective shows.

$1 Million Joke

Kushal later shared an Instagram Story featuring a clip from Lock Upp in which Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi were discussing him. Alongside the video, he jokingly wrote, "@ektarkapoor ma'am sending you crossover billing amount with GST." Ektaa reposted the Story and replied, "Ok 'dm' me d amt." Kushal continued the joke by writing, "One million dollars easy." The playful exchange quickly gained attention online as fans enjoyed the producer and actor's humorous interaction.

How The Conversation Started

The joke traces back to earlier episodes of Lock Upp 2, where Shreya Kalra claimed Kushal had messaged her after they worked together. She alleged that she chose not to continue the conversation after learning about his reported relationship with Shivangi Joshi at the time. According to Shreya, she later showed Shivangi their chats when the topic came up.

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The matter resurfaced on Alliance, where contestant Kashish Kapoor questioned Kushal about the claims. Kushal denied initiating the conversation and said, "She texted me first, of course. I don’t DM girls. I have too much ego to DM girls myself. I only DM firangs (foreigners)." He also claimed Shreya had agreed to shoot a promotional video because she wanted to work with him.

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While the controversy had already played out across two reality shows, Ektaa Kapoor and Kushal Tandon's playful social media exchange has once again brought the conversation back into the spotlight, giving fans another entertaining crossover moment.