'I Sold My Soul': Actor Reveals She Did C-Grade Films To Repay Rs 1 Crore Debt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Currently, she accepts roles aligning with her professional values.

Veteran actress Sushmita Mukherjee has candidly spoken about one of the most difficult phases of her life, revealing that financial hardship forced her to work in C-grade films despite being uncomfortable with the roles. The actress, who has appeared in several acclaimed films and television shows, said she had no choice after her family's production company collapsed under a debt of Rs 1 crore.

Worked In C-Grade Films

Speaking to IANS, Sushmita admitted that revisiting that chapter of her life is still painful. "People often ask why I worked in bad films. It is disturbing to look back and remember doing misogynistic and sexist C-grade films. But I have also been part of many good films. I never worked in pornography. I simply made some poor choices because I had no other option," she said.

The actress added, "Did I sell my soul? Yes, I did. Did I enjoy doing those films? No. I didn't enjoy them then, and I don't enjoy remembering them now. But it was a compulsion."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susmita Mukherjee (@susmita_mukherjeeofficial)

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Sushmita has been part of several popular Bollywood films, including King Uncle, Khalnayak, Golmaal and Dostana, sharing screen space with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra.

How A Rs 1 Crore Debt Changed Her Life

Recalling the financial crisis, Sushmita revealed that in 2002, the production company she ran with her husband, Prayas Productions, went bankrupt after failing to adapt to changing technology in the industry. The collapse left the family with a debt of Rs 1 crore.

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She said creditors frequently visited their home, demanding repayment and often abusing the family. At the time, her children were still very young, leaving her with little choice but to accept whatever acting work came her way.

According to the actress, every rupee she and her husband earned during those years went towards clearing the debt, which they eventually repaid within three to four years.

Sushmita also shared that she later worked hard to support her daughter's education abroad. While her husband believed India offered excellent educational opportunities, she wanted to fulfil her daughter's dream of studying overseas. Her daughter eventually pursued higher studies in Australia and New Zealand, adding to the family's financial responsibilities.

Today, Sushmita says she is in a far better place professionally and personally. She now chooses projects that align with her values and says she is grateful to be receiving meaningful work.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1987 with Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin and has since built an extensive career across cinema and television. Alongside films such as Rudali, Aaja Nachle, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Patna Shukla, she has also appeared in popular television shows including Balika Vadhu, Ishqbaaz, Khichdi Returns, Dabba Cartel and Meri Saas Bhoot Hai.