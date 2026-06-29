Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Zuthi!’ Rakhi Sawant’s Sharp Dig at Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement Goes Viral

‘Zuthi!’ Rakhi Sawant’s Sharp Dig at Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement Goes Viral

Akanksha Chamola’s divorce announcement with Gaurav Khanna at the Lock Upp Season 2 premiere has triggered major buzz online. Adding to the drama, Rakhi Sawant publicly questioned the claim, sparking widespread debate over whether the revelation is genuine or strategic.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akanksha Chamola revealed separation from Gaurav Khanna at event.
  • Chamola revealed separation from Khanna; lived apart for year.
  • Rakhi Sawant dismissed Chamola's separation claim, terming it
  • Gaurav Khanna remains silent amidst ongoing debate on announcement.

The premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix took a dramatic turn when actor Akanksha Chamola made a surprising personal revelation about her marriage to television actor Gaurav Khanna. Speaking during the event, she claimed that the couple had been living separately for a year and had decided to part ways. While the statement quickly caught attention online, it was Rakhi Sawant’s sharp reaction that added a new layer of controversy. The actress dismissed the claim publicly on social media, questioning its authenticity. The situation has since sparked debate among viewers about whether the announcement reflects reality or is a promotional strategy.

Akansha Chamola Announces Divorce at Lock Upp Season 2 Premiere

Akanksha Chamola’s on-stage statement at the Netflix premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 became the centre of attention. She revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna had already been living apart for a year and were heading towards divorce, though she noted that their relationship remained cordial. According to her, differences in long-term goals led to the decision.

Instagram
Instagram

Rakhi Sawant Questions The Claim

Rakhi Sawant reacted strongly on Instagram after watching a clip from the event. She commented, “Zuthi” (liar), along with a laughing emoji on a reel from the show’s opening episode. Her response quickly went viral, with users divided over whether she was right to question the announcement publicly.

ALSO READ | OTT Releases This Week: Silo Season 3, Enola Holmes 3 And More Promise A Binge Week

What Akanksha Said About Her Marriage

During the premiere, Akanksha explained that there was no bitterness between her and Gaurav Khanna despite the separation. She said they continue to stay in touch, but realised they were not aligned in terms of plans. Gaurav Khanna has not issued any statement on the matter so far.

ALSO READ | Sunday Box Office Collection: Welcome To The Jungle Leads, Cocktail 2 Nears Milestone, Main Vaapas Aaunga Holds Strong

Past Speculation Around Their Relationship

Earlier this year, Akanksha had posted a cryptic message on social media that sparked rumours about trouble in her marriage. She later clarified in an interview with Bombay Times that the post was unrelated to Gaurav and was intended for a professional promotion, stating that it had been misinterpreted online. Akanksha Chamola, known for shows like Santoshi Maa and Crime Patrol, married Gaurav Khanna in 2016 after dating for some time. The two reportedly met during an audition and gradually grew close before tying the knot.

As of now, neither Akanksha Chamola nor Gaurav Khanna has confirmed any legal filing. With Rakhi Sawant’s reaction adding further noise, the discussion continues to trend across social platforms, leaving audiences waiting for clarity from the couple themselves.

 
 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Akanksha Chamola's big announcement at the Lock Upp Season 2 premiere?

She revealed her separation from television actor Gaurav Khanna, stating they've lived apart for a year and are heading towards divorce due to differing long-term goals. She confirmed their relationship remains cordial.

How did Rakhi Sawant respond to Akanksha Chamola's divorce announcement?

Rakhi Sawant publicly dismissed Akanksha's claim on Instagram, calling her a

What reason did Akanksha Chamola give for her separation from Gaurav Khanna?

Akanksha stated that differences in their long-term goals led to the decision to part ways. She mentioned there is no bitterness and they continue to stay in touch.

Has Gaurav Khanna commented on Akanksha Chamola's divorce claims?

As of now, Gaurav Khanna has not issued any statement regarding Akanksha Chamola's announcement about their separation and impending divorce.

Have Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna legally filed for divorce?

The article states that neither Akanksha Chamola nor Gaurav Khanna has confirmed any legal filing for divorce yet. The discussion continues across social platforms.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lock Upp Season 2 Akanksha Chamola Divorce Gaurav Khanna Divorce Rumours Rakhi Sawant Reaction Rakhi Sawant Instagram Comment Celebrity Divorce News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Zuthi!’ Rakhi Sawant’s Sharp Dig at Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement Goes Viral
‘Zuthi!’ Rakhi Sawant’s Sharp Dig at Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement Goes Viral
Celebrities
Not The European Heatwave, Harry Styles Choked On Water During Wembley Concert
Not The European Heatwave, Harry Styles Choked On Water During Wembley Concert
Celebrities
Christopher Nolan Shares How He Helped Ryan Coogler Decide To Film 'Sinners' On IMAX
Christopher Nolan Shares How He Helped Ryan Coogler Decide To Film 'Sinners' On IMAX
Celebrities
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Tease Alpha's Unreleased Track 'Massacre'; Fans Urge YRF To Drop Full Song
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Tease Alpha's Unreleased Track 'Massacre'; Fans Urge YRF To Drop Full Song
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Temple Donation Theft: Ayodhya Police Tightens Probe in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Weather Alert: Mumbai Rains Flood Low-Lying Areas, Northeast Faces Floods & Landslides
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Eight Accused to Be Produced in Court Today
Mumbai: Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in Mumbai, Northeast Battles Floods and Landslides
Patna: Dalda Warehouse Gutted in Massive Fire in Patna's Didarganj
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget