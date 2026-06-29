She revealed her separation from television actor Gaurav Khanna, stating they've lived apart for a year and are heading towards divorce due to differing long-term goals. She confirmed their relationship remains cordial.
Explorer
‘Zuthi!’ Rakhi Sawant’s Sharp Dig at Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement Goes Viral
Akanksha Chamola’s divorce announcement with Gaurav Khanna at the Lock Upp Season 2 premiere has triggered major buzz online. Adding to the drama, Rakhi Sawant publicly questioned the claim, sparking widespread debate over whether the revelation is genuine or strategic.
- Akanksha Chamola revealed separation from Gaurav Khanna at event.
- Chamola revealed separation from Khanna; lived apart for year.
- Rakhi Sawant dismissed Chamola's separation claim, terming it
- Gaurav Khanna remains silent amidst ongoing debate on announcement.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Akanksha Chamola's big announcement at the Lock Upp Season 2 premiere?
How did Rakhi Sawant respond to Akanksha Chamola's divorce announcement?
Rakhi Sawant publicly dismissed Akanksha's claim on Instagram, calling her a
What reason did Akanksha Chamola give for her separation from Gaurav Khanna?
Akanksha stated that differences in their long-term goals led to the decision to part ways. She mentioned there is no bitterness and they continue to stay in touch.
Has Gaurav Khanna commented on Akanksha Chamola's divorce claims?
As of now, Gaurav Khanna has not issued any statement regarding Akanksha Chamola's announcement about their separation and impending divorce.
Have Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna legally filed for divorce?
The article states that neither Akanksha Chamola nor Gaurav Khanna has confirmed any legal filing for divorce yet. The discussion continues across social platforms.
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