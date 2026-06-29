‘Zuthi!’ Rakhi Sawant’s Sharp Dig at Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement Goes Viral

The premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix took a dramatic turn when actor Akanksha Chamola made a surprising personal revelation about her marriage to television actor Gaurav Khanna. Speaking during the event, she claimed that the couple had been living separately for a year and had decided to part ways. While the statement quickly caught attention online, it was Rakhi Sawant’s sharp reaction that added a new layer of controversy. The actress dismissed the claim publicly on social media, questioning its authenticity. The situation has since sparked debate among viewers about whether the announcement reflects reality or is a promotional strategy.

Akansha Chamola Announces Divorce at Lock Upp Season 2 Premiere

Akanksha Chamola’s on-stage statement at the Netflix premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 became the centre of attention. She revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna had already been living apart for a year and were heading towards divorce, though she noted that their relationship remained cordial. According to her, differences in long-term goals led to the decision.

Instagram

Rakhi Sawant Questions The Claim

Rakhi Sawant reacted strongly on Instagram after watching a clip from the event. She commented, “Zuthi” (liar), along with a laughing emoji on a reel from the show’s opening episode. Her response quickly went viral, with users divided over whether she was right to question the announcement publicly.

ALSO READ | OTT Releases This Week: Silo Season 3, Enola Holmes 3 And More Promise A Binge Week

What Akanksha Said About Her Marriage

During the premiere, Akanksha explained that there was no bitterness between her and Gaurav Khanna despite the separation. She said they continue to stay in touch, but realised they were not aligned in terms of plans. Gaurav Khanna has not issued any statement on the matter so far.

ALSO READ | Sunday Box Office Collection: Welcome To The Jungle Leads, Cocktail 2 Nears Milestone, Main Vaapas Aaunga Holds Strong

Past Speculation Around Their Relationship

Earlier this year, Akanksha had posted a cryptic message on social media that sparked rumours about trouble in her marriage. She later clarified in an interview with Bombay Times that the post was unrelated to Gaurav and was intended for a professional promotion, stating that it had been misinterpreted online. Akanksha Chamola, known for shows like Santoshi Maa and Crime Patrol, married Gaurav Khanna in 2016 after dating for some time. The two reportedly met during an audition and gradually grew close before tying the knot.

As of now, neither Akanksha Chamola nor Gaurav Khanna has confirmed any legal filing. With Rakhi Sawant’s reaction adding further noise, the discussion continues to trend across social platforms, leaving audiences waiting for clarity from the couple themselves.