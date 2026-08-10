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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLiam Payne Death Investigation's New Photos Reveal Singer Met Sex Workers, Used Cocaine

Liam Payne Death Investigation's New Photos Reveal Singer Met Sex Workers, Used Cocaine

New police documents and photos reportedly reveal fresh details about Liam Payne’s final hours at a Buenos Aires hotel. This includes his meeting with two sex workers and reported cocaine use.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New police documents detail Payne's final hotel hours.
  • Photos revealed drinking, substance use, and staff concern.
  • He fell from balcony; toxicology confirmed multiple substances.

Newly reported police photographs and documents have given a closer look at Liam Payne's final hours before his death in Buenos Aires in October 2024. The material reportedly includes more than 3,000 documents, photographs and other records gathered during the investigation, providing fresh details about the former One Direction star’s movements inside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel shortly before he fell from a third-floor balcony.

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Rare Photos Show Liam Payne’s Final Hours

According to the Daily Mail, the newly surfaced material shows Payne drinking, spending time with hotel staff and moving around the Buenos Aires property in the hours before his death. He was also spotted with two sex workers in these newly obtained photographs. 

One photograph reportedly taken the night before his death shows Payne swinging around a pole. Other images appear to show hotel employees bringing alcohol to his room.

On October 16, 2024, the day he died, Payne was photographed in the hotel lobby with two women. The women later spoke to investigators and reportedly said the singer sang a song for them. They also claimed he asked whether they wanted drugs and allegedly asked about obtaining cocaine.

Photographs reportedly included in the police material also show alcohol and substances inside Payne’s hotel room.

What Happened Inside The Hotel?

Payne’s behaviour reportedly became increasingly concerning as the day progressed. Video footage from the hotel lobby reportedly shows staff carrying him back to his room after he had spent part of the day drinking, smoking and using drugs.

A hotel employee later contacted emergency services, raising concerns about Payne’s condition. The employee reportedly warned that the singer could harm himself and pointed out that his room had access to a balcony.

Payne subsequently fell approximately 46 feet from the third-floor balcony. Investigators later said they believed he may have been attempting to leave the hotel when he fell.

ALSO READ: 'Joru Ka Ghulam' Director Shakeel Noorani Held In Sexual Harassment Case, Faces Drugging Allegations

Liam Payne’s Toxicology Results

Payne was 31 when he died. Toxicology findings previously reported in connection with the investigation showed cocaine, crack cocaine, ketamine and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Prosecutors had also previously said that Payne consumed significant amounts of alcohol and cocaine during his final day.

The singer had travelled to Argentina 16 days before his death while waiting for his US visa to be renewed. During his stay, he spent time with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, as well as Argentine businessman Rogelio "Roger" Nores.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What new information has emerged regarding Liam Payne's final hours?

Recently reported police documents and photographs detail Payne's movements inside his hotel. They show him drinking, spending time with staff, and being spotted with sex workers shortly before his death.

What did investigators believe caused Liam Payne's fall?

Investigators believe Payne may have been attempting to leave the hotel when he fell 46 feet from a third-floor balcony. His behavior had become increasingly concerning beforehand.

What substances were found in Liam Payne's system at the time of his death?

Toxicology results showed cocaine, crack cocaine, ketamine, and alcohol in his system. Prosecutors noted he consumed significant amounts of alcohol and cocaine on his final day.

What were Liam Payne's reported activities on the day he died?

On the day of his death, Payne was photographed with two women, sang for them, and reportedly asked about drugs. Hotel staff carried him to his room after he spent the day drinking, smoking, and using drugs.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Liam Payne Liam Payne Death Liam Payne Final Hours Liam Payne Death Investigation
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