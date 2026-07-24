'Students, Go Home': Salman Khan's Appeal To Students Protesting At Jantar Mantar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He emphasized education's unifying role, avoiding politicization.

Salman Khan has once again spoken out on the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, urging students to remain calm and return home. A day after expressing support for the students' cause, the actor appealed for the demonstrations to end, saying he believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take strict action against those responsible.

Salman Khan's Appeal To Students

In his latest post, Salman wrote, "Students are the top priority when it comes to both education and safety. They and their parents should not worry. The Honourable Prime Minister has tweeted on the matter, and I am confident that strict action will be taken against those behind the leak. Students, please go back home to your parents."

He had also urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. "Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."



It is to be noted that Sonam Wangchuk broke his fast hours after Salman's post in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after the government agreed to his demands.

The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So… pic.twitter.com/89Ykfs5r4k — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 23, 2026

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Salman Says Education Should Unite The Nation

On July 22, Salman had shared a detailed statement expressing concern over the protests turning violent. While supporting the students' demand for accountability, he said it was heartbreaking to see peaceful demonstrations escalate into clashes.

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"The paper leak is a serious issue. It is encouraging to see students unite to improve India's education system, and I salute their efforts. This generation's commitment to education will make the country proud," he wrote.

The actor also urged people not to politicise the issue, stressing that the movement belongs to students and that they should receive full credit for raising their voices.

Concluding his message, Salman said education should become India's next major priority, expressing hope that the country would one day emerge as a global education hub, attracting students from around the world.