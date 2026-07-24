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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Students, Go Home': Salman Khan's Appeal To Students Protesting At Jantar Mantar

'Students, Go Home': Salman Khan's Appeal To Students Protesting At Jantar Mantar

Salman Khan urged students to end the NEET paper leak protests and expressed confidence that PM Modi will take strict action. He appealed to students to stay calm and return home.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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  • He emphasized education's unifying role, avoiding politicization.

Salman Khan has once again spoken out on the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, urging students to remain calm and return home. A day after expressing support for the students' cause, the actor appealed for the demonstrations to end, saying he believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take strict action against those responsible.

Salman Khan's Appeal To Students

In his latest post, Salman wrote, "Students are the top priority when it comes to both education and safety. They and their parents should not worry. The Honourable Prime Minister has tweeted on the matter, and I am confident that strict action will be taken against those behind the leak. Students, please go back home to your parents."

He had also urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. "Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there  be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."

It is to be noted that Sonam Wangchuk broke his fast hours after Salman's post in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after the government agreed to his demands. 

ALSO READ | Pooja Bhatt Hits Out At DU Over Jantar Mantar Warning To Students: ‘Don’t Maintain A Conspiracy Of Silence’

Salman Says Education Should Unite The Nation

On July 22, Salman had shared a detailed statement expressing concern over the protests turning violent. While supporting the students' demand for accountability, he said it was heartbreaking to see peaceful demonstrations escalate into clashes.

ALSO READ | 'I'm An Actor, I Don't Pay Attention To Politics': Vivek Oberoi Reacts To CJP Row

"The paper leak is a serious issue. It is encouraging to see students unite to improve India's education system, and I salute their efforts. This generation's commitment to education will make the country proud," he wrote.

The actor also urged people not to politicise the issue, stressing that the movement belongs to students and that they should receive full credit for raising their voices.

Concluding his message, Salman said education should become India's next major priority, expressing hope that the country would one day emerge as a global education hub, attracting students from around the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Salman Khan's earlier statement regarding the protests?

On July 22, he expressed concern over protests becoming violent, though he supported the students' demand for accountability. He found it heartbreaking to see clashes.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Paper Leak PM Modi Salman Khan
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