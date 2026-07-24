Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi University warned students against Jantar Mantar protest participation.

Pooja Bhatt criticized DU, supporting students' right to speak.

Sonam Wangchuk ended 26-day hunger strike after government assurances.

Delhi Police clarified, denying plans for protest crackdown.

The University of Delhi (DU) has advised students to stay away from the ongoing students’ protest at Jantar Mantar, warning that participation in “unlawful assemblies or demonstrations” could invite legal action and even affect their academic and professional future. Reacting to the advisory, Pooja Bhatt criticised the university, saying institutions should protect students’ right to speak instead of promoting a “conspiracy of silence”.

DU Asks Students To Stay Away From Jantar Mantar

The advisory was issued on the university’s official social media handles at around 9 pm on Thursday.

“Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action,” the advisory read.

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It further stated, “Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation.”

Pooja Bhatt Criticises DU Advisory

Responding to the advisory, Pooja Bhatt reshared it on social media and said universities should encourage students to raise their voices rather than silence them.

“The students’ safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence,” she wrote.

The students safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence. 🙏 https://t.co/SB9IcHiRvb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 23, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

Shortly after midnight, Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

His decision came after the Centre assured that no cases would be registered against those who protested peacefully at Jantar Mantar or participated in the “Chalo Sansad” march.

“I’m grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you,” Wangchuk said before turning to his wife and adding, “Gitanjali has always been by my side. I don’t want to thank you but express my feelings.”

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Following the end of the fast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a message for Wangchuk, urging him to follow medical advice and recover his health.

“I urge Sonam ji to follow her routine as per the doctors’ advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy,” the Prime Minister wrote.

On Thursday, an advisory directing shops, offices and restaurants in Delhi’s Connaught Place to shut by 6:30 pm triggered concerns of a possible police crackdown. However, the Delhi Police later issued a clarification denying any such plans.

“There is no plan of Delhi Police to crack down on the ongoing protest tonight as is being conveyed. You are advised to refrain from spreading or circulating any misleading/unverified information,” the police said.