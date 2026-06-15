Sshura Khan’s Savage Reply To Troll Calling Arbaaz Khan An ‘Old Man’ Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sshura Khan wittily responded to troll mocking husband Arbaaz's age.

She revealed losing bet led to their first dinner date.

Couple married December 2023; Arbaaz's father named their daughter.

Sshura Khan recently won praise online after delivering a witty response to a troll who mocked her husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, during an Instagram Q&A session.

The couple, who often share loved-up moments on social media, have regularly impressed fans with their chemistry. However, one follower attempted to take a dig at their age difference by asking Sshura, 36, whether she was happy with her “old man”.

Sshura’s Clever Comeback

Rather than ignoring the remark, Sshura responded with humour. “Are you for real? He’s not an old man, he’s a limited-edition vintage model,” she wrote, instantly catching the attention of followers.

Her light-hearted reply quickly became one of the standout moments from the interactive session.

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From First Date To Married Life

During the Q&A, another fan asked what made her agree to a first date with Arbaaz. Sshura revealed, “I lost a bet to him, so I had to treat him to dinner,” adding a smiley emoji.

When asked how married life was going, she summed it up in one word: “Mast.”

She also shared that the name of their daughter, Sipaara Khan, was chosen by Arbaaz’s father, Salim Khan.

Sshura On Embracing Motherhood

Speaking about motherhood, Sshura described it as “a magical journey”, adding that she is “simultaneously exhausted, entertained, and being summoned every 12 seconds”.

Sshura, a celebrity make-up artist, met Arbaaz Khan on the sets of Patna Shukla. The couple married on 24 December 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after keeping their relationship private for a long time.

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This marked Arbaaz’s second marriage. He was previously married to Malaika Arora and shares a son, Arhaan Khan, with her. Before marrying Sshura, he was also in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5, 2025 and have continued to share glimpses of their family life with fans ever since.