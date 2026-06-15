An old video of Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid, has resurfaced. In the video, she discusses potentially sleeping with a Dubai Sheikh for a high-value offer of Rs 10-15 crore.
‘Can Sleep With Dubai Sheikh For Rs 15 Cr,’ Says Influencer Apoorva Mukhija; Old Video Goes Viral Again
Influencer Apoorva Mukhija has courted fresh controversy after an old video resurfaced online in which she is seen saying she could consider sleeping with a Dubai Sheikh for Rs 10–15 crore.
- Apoorva Mukhija's old controversial Dubai Sheikh video resurfaced.
- She considered intimacy for large sum, avoiding small roles.
- Video resurfaced amid new controversies involving other creators.
- She earlier received backlash for cutting sacred thread.
Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has landed in controversy once again after an old video went viral again. In the video, she can be heard she could consider sleeping with a Dubai Sheikh for a high-value offer. The video has gone viral again during a wave of fresh controversies involving social media creators, including Pranit More’s second apology over the Rs 370 biryani remark and Sejal Pawar’s viral cadaver joke and subsequent apology.
‘Can Sleep With Dubai Sheikh For Rs 15 Crore’
In the now-viral video, Apoorva Mukhija can be heard saying she would not compromise for small roles but could consider a lucrative offer. She said, “I am not sleeping with anyone for a two-rupee role, sir. If some Dubai Sheikh throws Rs 10-15 crore at my face, then maybe I can consider it. But for a role? Uh-uh.”
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In the same video, she also mentioned feeling hesitant while talking to the casting director, but suggested she would still explore such opportunities, and even shared contact details of her manager.
''The Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija once remarked:— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) June 10, 2026
"I am not sleeping with anyone for a two-rupee role, sir. If some Dubai Sheikh throws ₹10-15 crore at my face, then maybe I can consider it. But for a role? Uh-uh."
Since then, she has landed brand endorsements, appeared in OTT… pic.twitter.com/CUIxd5YW0P
Row Over ‘Kalava’ Video
Earlier, Apoorva faced backlash for a video in which she was seen cutting a kalava (sacred thread) during a “Get Ready With Me” video filmed ahead of her Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival appearance.
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She had said, “Mere pandit ji ne bola yeh wala dhaaga mat kaatna… but agar mere aesthetic aur Coachella pictures ke beech koi aa sakta hai toh woh sirf main hoon. [My priest told me not to cut this thread, but if anything can come between my aesthetic Coachella pictures, it’s only me.]”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent controversy involving influencer Apoorva Mukhija?
What specifically did Apoorva Mukhija say in the viral video?
She stated she wouldn't compromise for small roles, but would consider an offer of Rs 10-15 crore from a Dubai Sheikh. She clarified it was not for a mere
Why is the old video resurfacing now?
The video went viral again during a wave of fresh controversies involving other social media creators. These include Pranit More's apology and Sejal Pawar's cadaver joke.
Has Apoorva Mukhija faced other controversies?
Yes, she previously faced backlash for a video where she cut a sacred 'kalava' thread. She did this to prioritize her aesthetic for Coachella pictures, despite her priest's advice.