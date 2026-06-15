Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apoorva Mukhija's old controversial Dubai Sheikh video resurfaced.

She considered intimacy for large sum, avoiding small roles.

Video resurfaced amid new controversies involving other creators.

She earlier received backlash for cutting sacred thread.

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has landed in controversy once again after an old video went viral again. In the video, she can be heard she could consider sleeping with a Dubai Sheikh for a high-value offer. The video has gone viral again during a wave of fresh controversies involving social media creators, including Pranit More’s second apology over the Rs 370 biryani remark and Sejal Pawar’s viral cadaver joke and subsequent apology.

‘Can Sleep With Dubai Sheikh For Rs 15 Crore’

In the now-viral video, Apoorva Mukhija can be heard saying she would not compromise for small roles but could consider a lucrative offer. She said, “I am not sleeping with anyone for a two-rupee role, sir. If some Dubai Sheikh throws Rs 10-15 crore at my face, then maybe I can consider it. But for a role? Uh-uh.”

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In the same video, she also mentioned feeling hesitant while talking to the casting director, but suggested she would still explore such opportunities, and even shared contact details of her manager.

''The Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija once remarked:



"I am not sleeping with anyone for a two-rupee role, sir. If some Dubai Sheikh throws ₹10-15 crore at my face, then maybe I can consider it. But for a role? Uh-uh."



Since then, she has landed brand endorsements, appeared in OTT… pic.twitter.com/CUIxd5YW0P — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) June 10, 2026

Row Over ‘Kalava’ Video

Earlier, Apoorva faced backlash for a video in which she was seen cutting a kalava (sacred thread) during a “Get Ready With Me” video filmed ahead of her Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival appearance.

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She had said, “Mere pandit ji ne bola yeh wala dhaaga mat kaatna… but agar mere aesthetic aur Coachella pictures ke beech koi aa sakta hai toh woh sirf main hoon. [My priest told me not to cut this thread, but if anything can come between my aesthetic Coachella pictures, it’s only me.]”