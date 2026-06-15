Prabhas’ ‘Fauji’ May Release Before SRK’s ‘King’ In December 2026; Teaser Expected Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Immani Ismail debuts; Kher, Chakraborty also join cast.

South superstar Prabhas currently has two major films in the pipeline - Spirit and Fauji. While Spirit is slated for a 2027 release, Fauji is expected to hit theatres earlier, possibly this year. A fresh update has now emerged regarding the film’s release timeline, along with key details about its upcoming teaser.

Teaser Expected Soon

According to a report by 123Telugu, the film's team is ready to get involved in its promotion. This is a big-budget film, and in such a situation, the makers are going to promote it from now on, without any lack or negligence for it. At the same time, there is an update about the teaser that it can be seen in the coming weeks. The makers are working closely on Fauji, and they want to give fans a better cinematic experience.

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'Fauji' Released Date

It is being reported that Prabhas's film can be released in theatres on December 3, ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's King. If it is stamped, then in the last month of the year, Prabhas can make a splash in theatres. Now, after the arrival of these updates, fans are also waiting for the official announcement.

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Prabhas Will Play A Soldier

Prabhas, who has proved himself with films like Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Saaho and Salaar, will be seen in the role of a soldier who lives alone in the entire battalion. The makers shared the poster of the film on the actor's birthday in October 2025. This story is the story of a courageous and brave soldier connected to the untold pages of history. In this, actress Immani Ismail will be seen in the lead role with Prabhas, who is also making her debut. At the same time, two veteran actors of Hindi cinema, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, are also part of the film.