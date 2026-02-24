Explorer
‘Splitsvilla 7’ Fame Actor-Model Mayank Pawar Dies At 37
Actor and model Mayank Pawar, who appeared in ‘Splitsvilla 7’, has passed away at the age of 37. The news of his death was shared on social media, leaving fans and friends shocked. Further details regarding the cause of death are yet to be confirmed.
