Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKantara Mimicry Controversy: Karnataka HC Asks State Not to Take Coercive Steps Against Ranveer Singh

Kantara Mimicry Controversy: Karnataka HC Asks State Not to Take Coercive Steps Against Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has received interim relief from the Karnataka High Court in connection with the Kantara mimicry FIR filed against him in Bengaluru. The matter is now scheduled for its next hearing on March 2.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)

Kantara Mimicry Controversy: The Karnataka High Court has granted relief to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the Kantara mimicry row stemming from an event in Goa. The development comes after Singh approached the High Court seeking to quash an FIR filed against him in Bengaluru over his alleged gestures portraying the Daiva character from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2.

According to news agency ANI, the Karnataka HC directed the government not to take any coercive action against Singh, subject to the condition that he cooperates with the investigation. The court also directed the government and respondents to file objections and postponed the hearing to March 2.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Issues Apology After Backlash Over Kantara Mimicry At IFFI 2025: 'My Intention...'

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Kantara ABP Live Ranveer SIngh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Kantara Mimicry Controversy: Karnataka HC Asks State Not to Take Coercive Steps Against Ranveer Singh
Kantara Mimicry Controversy: Karnataka HC Asks State Not to Take Coercive Steps Against Ranveer Singh
Entertainment
Nani, Sujeeth’s Collaboration Finally Gets A Name. It’s Bloody Romeo
Nani, Sujeeth’s Collaboration Finally Gets A Name. It’s Bloody Romeo
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla First Look Revives Bhool Bhulaiyaa Nostalgia
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla First Look Revives Bhool Bhulaiyaa Nostalgia
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhooth Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release
Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhooth Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget