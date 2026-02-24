Kantara Mimicry Controversy: The Karnataka High Court has granted relief to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the Kantara mimicry row stemming from an event in Goa. The development comes after Singh approached the High Court seeking to quash an FIR filed against him in Bengaluru over his alleged gestures portraying the Daiva character from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2.

According to news agency ANI, the Karnataka HC directed the government not to take any coercive action against Singh, subject to the condition that he cooperates with the investigation. The court also directed the government and respondents to file objections and postponed the hearing to March 2.

