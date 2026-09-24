Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sooraj Pancholi denied ever meeting Disha Salian or Aaditya Thackeray.

He stated he has faced online abuse, death threats, and career loss.

Pancholi committed to face punishment if any evidence connects him to case.

CBI registered an FIR in Disha Salian's death case after court order.

Amid reports that Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, is set to visit the CBI office in Mumbai today along with his lawyer to submit evidence related to the case, actor Sooraj Pancholi has issued a lengthy statement on social media. He reiterated that he has never met Disha Salian or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and that he is ready to face consequences if found guilty. This is his second such statement this month after the CBI named him, Aditya Thackeray, his father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Dino Morea, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the FIR.

‘Never Met Disha Salian Or Aaditya Thackeray’

Sooraj began his post by reiterating that he has never met or even seen Disha Salian or Aaditya Thackeray in his life. The actor claimed that despite this, his name has repeatedly been linked to the case and that he has faced online abuse and even received death threats. However, he maintained that none of this scares him.

“I am saying this one more time, and I have to repeat myself because clearly people still don't understand when I say this. I have never met late Disha Salian or Aaditya Thackeray ever in my life. Not once. Not directly. Not indirectly! And yet, the online abuse hasn't stopped. I have been called every possible name and have even received death threats, with people assuming that I must be scared. I am not scared,” he wrote on Instagram.

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Sooraj went on to say that the controversy has already cost him several years of his life. Now that he is trying to rebuild his career and future, he said he refuses to remain silent when he has nothing to “hide or run away from”.

“I have spent years watching my name being dragged into things I had absolutely nothing to do with. I have already lost years of my life, years I can never get back! And now, when I am finally trying to rebuild my life, my career and my future, I refuse to stay silent and watch it happen all over again… I am standing up for myself because I know that my heart is clean. At the end of the day, it is my name, my life and my future that I have to live with.”

He further claimed that his name was being dragged into the case because certain people have issues with members of his family. Sooraj urged them not to make him pay for those alleged disputes and maintained that he has no political affiliations or agenda.

“...A lot of the hatred and attempts to drag my name into this are because of issues certain people have with members of my family. Whatever those issues may be, please do not make me pay for them. I have no personal issues with anybody. I have no political alliances, no political agenda and no interest in protecting or attacking anyone,” he went on to say before urging the investigating agencies to conduct a thorough probe without further delay.

‘Willing To Face Punishment If There’s Evidence’

In his statement, Sooraj also said that if even the smallest piece of evidence is found against him and establishes a connection between him and the case, he is prepared to face punishment in accordance with the law. At the same time, he appealed to the investigating agencies and the media to put the facts before the public if the probe establishes that he has no connection to the matter.

The actor also stressed that he is not seeking sympathy or asking anyone to take his side. Instead, he said, he wants transparency and for the truth to come out. Sooraj added that he has cooperated with the investigation, answered questions and made himself available to the authorities.

“I am not asking for sympathy. I am not asking anyone to take my side. I am asking for transparency. I have nothing to hide. I honestly don't know what more I can do. I have cooperated. I have answered questions. I have made myself available. I have said clearly that I am ready to face any investigation. I am only asking for the truth to be told with all fairness,” he further expressed, before adding that he is afraid of losing more years of his life over something he has no connection with.

ALSO READ| Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence After CBI Names Him In FIR In Disha Salian Case

Sooraj also expressed his frustration with the media coverage surrounding the case. According to the actor, what may be entertainment or a dinner-time story for some is his real life. He pointed out that behind every headline and allegation is a person who has to live with its consequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooraj P (@soorajpancholi)

He Was Earlier Acquitted In Jiah Khan Case

This is not the first time Sooraj Pancholi’s name has been linked to a high-profile death case. In 2013, he was accused of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan. After a lengthy legal battle, a special CBI court acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of the charge in April 2023, citing a lack of evidence. The court observed that the prosecution had failed to establish that any action by Sooraj had compelled Jiah to take her own life.

The Disha Salian case has now returned to the spotlight following the CBI’s registration of an FIR after a Bombay High Court order. The FIR, registered on September 13, invokes provisions relating to alleged criminal conspiracy, gang rape, murder and disappearance of evidence. The Bombay High Court had directed the CBI to investigate all aspects surrounding the circumstances of Disha’s death and specifically ordered that no one be treated as an accused unless sufficient grounds emerged from the investigation.