‘I’ve Never Met Disha Salian’: Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence After CBI Names Him In FIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sooraj Pancholi denied involvement in Disha Salian's death case.

He stated never meeting Salian or Aditya Thackeray previously.

Pancholi confirmed past CBI questioning and offered full cooperation.

He urged public to distinguish facts from baseless claims.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who has been named in the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Disha Salian death case, has broken his silence on the matter. In a detailed statement shared on Instagram, Pancholi said his name has been “wrongly dragged” into the case despite having no connection with it.

The actor also claimed that he has never met Disha Salian or Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. Pancholi further added that he has already recorded his statement before the authorities and is willing to cooperate with the investigation again if required.

The statement comes after the CBI registered an FIR following the direction of the Bombay High Court. The FIR names Pancholi, Aditya Thackeray, his father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Dino Morea, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Sooraj Pancholi Issues Statement

Pancholi shared the detailed note on Instagram on Monday, September 14, along with the caption, “Please read because I’m sure the media won’t cover this!” He said he felt it was important to place certain facts in the public domain and address the allegations surrounding his name.

“For the last few years, my name has been dragged into the controversy surrounding the unfortunate demise of late Disha Salian through various media reports and statements,” Pancholi said.

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The actor went on to categorically state that he had never met Disha during his lifetime, either “directly or indirectly”. He also said that he had never met Aditya Thackeray.

Pancholi said he found it “extremely upsetting” that his name continued to be associated with discussions surrounding Salian’s death. According to the actor, there was “no evidence or proof” connecting him to the matter.

He added that he had chosen to remain silent rather than respond to every report or claim made about him. However, he said that when the same allegations continue to surface “again and again”, there comes a point when a person has to “speak for themselves”.

‘I Have Nothing To Hide,’ Says Sooraj Pancholi

Pancholi further claimed that he had already been questioned by the CBI and that his statement was recorded “almost 4-5 years ago”. He stressed that he had nothing to hide and said he was prepared to appear before investigating agencies again if they needed any further information from him.

“I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE!” the actor stated.

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At the same time, Pancholi appealed to people not to associate his name with the case without first checking the facts. He said he supports a “fair and thorough CBI investigation” into the circumstances surrounding Disha Salian’s death.

Pancholi also emphasised that a person’s death should not become a reason to damage someone else’s reputation without evidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooraj P (@soorajpancholi)

Don’t Believe Everything On Social Media

The actor also addressed the way the case has been discussed on social media and in the media. He urged people to distinguish between claims and facts; he said, “A headline is not evidence. A debate is not evidence. Someone saying something on television does not make it a fact.”

Pancholi said people should form their opinions only after considering verified information. He also made it clear that he would not allow his name to be “continuously dragged into something” with which he claims to have no connection.

Pancholi, towards the end, said he has faith in the law and the investigating agencies and expressed confidence that the truth would eventually emerge.

“I have faith in the law. I have faith in the investigating agencies. And I have faith that ultimately, the truth will come out. Let the facts speak. Let the investigation speak. Let the truth speak,” he said.