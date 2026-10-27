Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neetu now encourages Ranbir-Alia to forge their own happy path.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among Bollywood’s most loved couples. However, before Ranbir got married, his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had shared her thoughts on the kind of woman she wanted her son to marry. She expressed her wish for a partner who would bring the family together and help maintain harmony.

Neetu Kapoor Wanted A Daughter-In-Law Who Would Keep The Family Together

During Ranbir’s appearance on veteran actress Simi Garewal’s show Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable, Neetu shared a special video message for her son, explaining the qualities she hoped to see in his future partner.

Using the analogy of a needle and scissors, she described two kinds of women. According to Neetu, one could create divisions within a family, while the other could help mend relationships and keep everyone together.

“There are two kinds of girls, one who comes with scissors and one who comes with a needle. Scissors is the one who breaks the family, while the one who comes with a needle mends the family together and makes sure it stays together. That’s the girl I would like,” she said.

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Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Marriage

Ranbir eventually married actress Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for some time. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. Over the years, Neetu has also spoken about her approach to relationships and how expectations can change from one generation to another.

What Advice Did Neetu Kapoor Give Ranbir And Alia?

During an appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, Neetu was asked what aspect of her marriage to late actor Rishi Kapoor she would want Ranbir and Alia to adopt in their relationship.

Neetu said she did not expect the younger couple to follow the same path as her generation. Instead, she encouraged them to make their own choices and prioritise their happiness.

“Nothing. Because in today’s day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can’t expect them to do the same thing. They know their own vibe,” she said.

Her remarks reflected her belief that every generation has its own approach to marriage and relationships, and that couples should find a way of life that works for them.

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Neetu Kapoor And Rishi Kapoor’s Marriage

Neetu Kapoor married actor Rishi Kapoor in a traditional ceremony in 1980. The couple had two children, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after battling leukaemia for two years. He remains remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema and his memorable performances across generations.