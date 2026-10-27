Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Shikhar Pahariya Took A Break From London College After Sridevi’s Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Public appearances and 'Shiku' neckpiece confirmed their relationship.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is set to grace the famous couch on Karan Johar’s signature chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside her Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan. Known for its candid confessions, the show saw Janhvi opening up about deeply personal chapters of her life, including a heartwarming revelation about her partner, Shikhar Pahariya. Looking back at one of the darkest phases of her life, the sudden demise of her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, in 2018, Janhvi revealed how Shikhar went out of his way to provide silent support, even though the two were not officially dating back then.

Putting Studies On Hold In London

During the episode, Janhvi recounted that Shikhar was enrolled in college in London when tragedy struck the Kapoor family in February 2018. Upon hearing the news, Shikhar immediately took half a semester off from his education to return to Mumbai just so he could be available for her during the period of grief.

While he was originally staying with his father in South Mumbai, Janhvi later found out that he had relocated closer to her suburban home to ensure he was within reach if an emergency arose. Recalling his protective gesture, Janhvi shared: 'Not that I was seeing him every day, but later on I just found out that he was like, 'No, in case she needs me, I just want to be around.'

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From Childhood Friends To A Solid Relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar’s connection traces back several years before her cinematic debut. The two were childhood friends whose bond gradually blossomed into romance. Whispers of their relationship first started making the rounds back in 2016, though neither publicly confirmed the speculations at the time.

The duo reportedly parted ways briefly around the release of Janhvi’s debut feature Dhadak in 2018, an episode she subtly referenced in earlier seasons of Koffee With Karan. However, they eventually rekindled their bond in 2022 and have since emerged as one of Bollywood’s most steady and beloved couples.

Public Appearances And The 'Shiku' Tribute

Over the last couple of years, the couple has rarely shied away from acknowledging their bond in public. From frequent spiritual visits to the Tirupati Balaji temple to attending high-profile Bollywood gatherings, the two have routinely made joint appearances.

Janhvi had also subtly confirmed their romance in April 2024 at the premiere of her father Boney Kapoor's production Maidaan, where she turned heads on the red carpet wearing a delicate, customized neckpiece bearing Shikhar’s pet name, 'Shiku'. Her latest confession on Karan Johar’s show offers fans an intimate look into the foundation of loyalty and support that anchors their relationship.

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KWK Season 9: Varun, Janhvi and Arjun

Beyond the emotional revelations, the promotional teasers for the episode have set social media abuzz with witty banter and candid moments. In one of the highlight clips, Janhvi playfully teased the host about their bond, joking about her fitness routine by remarking: "I gained weight when KJo stopped talking to me."

Adding to the entertainment quotient, co-guest Varun Dhawan brought his signature energy to the couch, engaging in lively rapid-fire exchanges where he cheekily picked Arjun Kapoor in his answers, playfully dragging Janhvi's half-brother into the conversation. With rapid roasts, industry gossip, and guest appearances, the upcoming episode promises a high-energy mix of emotional depth and trademark Bollywood glamour.