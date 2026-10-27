‘Big Actors Used To Touch Me Inappropriately’: Shweta Keswani Makes Shocking Revelation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She chose not to name individuals, highlighting industry conduct.

Television and film actress Sweta Keswani has spoken about uncomfortable experiences she encountered while interacting with some male actors in the entertainment industry. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actress alleged that certain actors would place their hands on her buttocks instead of her waist during casual interactions.

Without revealing any names, Sweta said she learned to set boundaries and respond when someone made her uncomfortable. Her account has brought attention to the importance of personal space and consent in the entertainment industry.

Sweta Keswani Says Some Actors Crossed Personal Boundaries

During the interview, Sweta discussed how she handles people whose behaviour makes her uncomfortable. She explained that she prefers a side hug over a frontal hug when she feels uneasy around someone. The conversation then turned to her experiences with fellow actors. Sweta indicated that some of the people involved were known figures in the industry, but she chose not to identify them publicly.

“There are one or two who are my actor friends. Everyone in the industry knows who they are, but we cannot name them,” she said.

She alleged that these individuals would sometimes touch her inappropriately instead of keeping their hands on her waist. According to Sweta, she would respond by asking them to move their hands higher.

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‘They Would Put Their Hands There'

When Siddharth Kannan asked whether the alleged touching happened only while posing for photographs, Sweta clarified that it could occur during ordinary social interactions as well. She recalled situations in which someone might casually invite her for a drink and place a hand on her buttocks during the conversation.

Sweta said she would make it clear where the person's hand should be instead. She added that experiences like these taught her to be more careful about protecting her personal space.

Reflecting on how she handles such situations now, the actress suggested that inappropriate behaviour can occur in different social settings and that she has learned to respond firmly. Sweta did not disclose the identities of the actors she was referring to during the conversation.

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Who Is Sweta Keswani?

Sweta Keswani is known for her work in Hindi television and films. She began her television career with the show Tara and subsequently appeared in popular serials such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

She has also appeared in films including The Memsahib, Love Ke Chakkar Mein, Tauba Tauba and Bin Bulaye Baraati. Over the years, Sweta has worked across television and cinema, building a career that has included both Indian and international projects. Her latest remarks offer a glimpse into the uncomfortable interactions she says she experienced during her time in the entertainment industry.