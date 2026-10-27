Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scout's mother defended son, stating his innocence was exploited.

She questioned Love Gill's targeting, implying a deliberate choice.

Mother also defended Kaashvi, dismissing criticism for her confrontation.

Confrontation devastated Love, sparking divided online reactions.

The controversial fallout surrounding gaming creator ScoutOp (Tanmay Singh) and co-contestant Love Gill on Bigg Boss has taken a new turn, with family members now stepping in from the outside world. Amid widespread online discussion over the infamous "massage parlour" remark made during the show, Scout's mother, Sasmita Singh, has broken her silence. Reacting to the ongoing drama in a recent interview, she questioned Love Gill's emotional reaction on screen and firmly came to the defense of Scout's girlfriend, gaming influencer Kaashvi Hiranandani.

'Scout Itna Innocent Hai, Usko Koi Bhi Trap Kar Sakta Hai'

Speaking to TellyChakkar, she stated, "Scout itna innocent hai, usko koi bhi trap kar sakta hai." [Scout is so innocent, anyone can trap him.]

Talking about why other contestants were not approached in the same manner, she added, "Kyunki woh samajhdaar hai." [Because they are smart.]

Sasmita further questioned Love’s decision to ask Scout specifically, suggesting that she was aware of his gullible side: "Love ne Scout ko hi kyun chuna? Woh judge kar chuki hai ki ye innocent hai, usko main jo bolun, woh kar lega." [Why did Love choose Scout only? She has judged that he is innocent, and whatever she asks him to do, he will do.]

Referencing advice previously given to Scout by fellow contestant Yung DSA, she noted, "Yung DSA ne bola, 'Scout tumhe seedhi bana ke chadh rahe hain log.' Toh woh sahi baat hai." [Yung DSA said, 'Scout, people are using you as a ladder to climb.' And that is true.]

However, maintaining some restraint, she clarified, "Aise nahi bolungi Love meri beti jaisi hai, uska kya gameplan hai, mujhe nahi pata hai." [I won't say that; Love is like my daughter, but what her gameplan is, I don't know.]

Scout's mom interview Reporter - kya luv ne usko trap me fsaya? She exposed luv gill game. Age luv asif ya kisi ko bhi bolti ki mera per dba to koi bhi nhi dbata lekin #ScoutOP me dbata bcoz bo usko really me behn manta tha. Luv ne scout ka innocent hone ka fayda utaya kr usko trap me fsaya. #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) October 27, 2026

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Defending Kaashvi Hiranandani Amid Online Backlash

Scout's mother also stood firmly behind Kaashvi Hiranandani, who had faced criticism from some sections of social media after calling out Love Gill over the entire episode during her appearance on the show. Sasmita dismissed claims that Kaashvi had crossed a line.

"Kaashvi ki koi galti nahi hai. Kaashvi ne kuch zyada nahi bola. Isko log aise bana rahe hain. Agar usne kuch bhi samjhaya, toh dono ki achhai ke liye samjhaya," she asserted. [Kaashvi is not at fault. Kaashvi didn't say anything excessive. People are blowing it out of proportion. If she explained anything, she did so for the good of both of them.]

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The Emotional Fallout And Social Media Storm

Kaashvi’s scathing reality check sent shockwaves inside the house, leaving Love Gill completely devastated and weeping inconsolably. Breaking down in tears, Love accused Scout of tarnishing her public image and ruining her professional reputation, expressing anguish that she would now be left defending a controversial tag outside the show instead of focusing on her work.

The confrontation quickly triggered polarized reactions across the internet. While a dominant faction of Scout's fans praised Kaashvi for setting necessary boundaries and warning him, several netizens and television personalities, including actress Kamya Punjabi, called Kaashvi out for blaming the other woman instead of holding her committed partner accountable.