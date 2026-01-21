Siddharth Anand Meets Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Discuss Global Peace Thriller White

In a significant meeting on January 20, India’s premier blockbuster filmmaker Siddharth Anand (director of Pathaan, War, Fighter, Bang Bang and upcoming King) met global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar along with producer Mahaveer Jain. Both Siddharth Anand and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar have met several times before but this meeting was special. It was held in an atmosphere of deep reflection and vision, centred around the upcoming international thriller White, a project that marks a unique milestone in Indian cinema.

The film, which features National Award winner Vikrant Massey alongside an international cast, is inspired by the incredible true story of the 52-year-long civil conflict in Colombia and its historic resolution through non-violence and peace.

Reflecting on the film’s vision after his meeting with Gurudev, Siddharth Anand shared his excitement for the film, “In many ways, White is the story of the glory of India. At a time when the world is grappling with unprecedented division, this film is truly the need of the hour. It doesn’t just tell the story of one individual; it stands as a testament to the immense strength and weight that Indian values and philosophies carry on the world stage.”

Siddharth Anand further added about the spiritual leader, “Sitting with Gurudev is an incredibly grounding experience. His presence reinforces what we are trying to capture in White – the true power of peace”.

About the Film

The global thriller White is backed by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, directed by Montoo Bassi and co-produced by Concious Studios, PeaceCraft Pictures and BroadVision. Jaguar Bite, a leading production house in South America, has also come on board as a co-production partner.

White boasts a solid international team including cinematography by Narcos fame Juan Carlos Gil. Having completed intensive schedules in both Colombia and India, the film is poised to be a landmark flick that showcases India’s philosophical leadership to a global audience.

Produced as an English-Spanish bilingual, White is set for a worldwide release across several countries later in 2026.

A meeting to remember

Besides Siddharth Anand, several important personalities of the Indian film industry also met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on January 20 like producer Mamta Anand, Amit Chandra of Trigger Happy Entertainment Network, Prabhat Chaudhary of Spice PR, Jay Mehta, head of India and SAARC, Warner Music, Kamal Gianchandani CEO, PVR Inox Pictures Ltd, Shrenik Gandhi and Mitesh Kothari of White Rivers Media, music supervisor Azeem Dayani, Paras Kanani of reputed Entertainment Publicity studio House of Awe India, Sanjay Chatar of Pen Marudhar and others.