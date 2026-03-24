Harish Rana, First Indian Allowed Passive Euthanasia, Dies After 13 Years In Coma

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Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted permission for passive euthanasia by the Supreme Court, died at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday after remaining in a coma for more than 13 years. Rana, a resident of Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad, had been on life support since suffering a severe brain injury in 2013. His case became a landmark in India’s legal history after the Supreme Court allowed withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment, setting an important precedent on the right to die with dignity.

Supreme Court Allowed Passive Euthanasia

Rana had been bedridden for over a decade after an accident left him unable to speak or move, surviving only with the help of medical support systems. Considering his condition, the Supreme Court permitted passive euthanasia, allowing doctors to withdraw life-sustaining treatment under strict medical supervision.

The court took its decision after examining reports from multiple medical boards and obtaining consent from the family. It directed that Rana be admitted to the palliative care department at AIIMS Delhi, where a detailed plan was prepared for his end-of-life care in accordance with legal guidelines.

The ruling was seen as significant for cases involving terminal illness and prolonged coma, as it clarified the legal process for passive euthanasia in India.

Accident Left Him In Coma

Harish Rana was originally from Ghaziabad and had been a student at Panjab University in 2013 when he suffered a serious accident. He fell from the fourth floor of his hostel building, resulting in a critical brain injury that left him in a permanent vegetative state.

Following the accident, doctors kept him on life support, and he remained bedridden for more than 13 years, requiring constant medical care. His condition led to a prolonged legal and medical process that eventually resulted in the Supreme Court permitting withdrawal of life support.

Rana died at AIIMS Delhi on March 24, 2026, bringing to an end one of the country’s most closely watched cases related to passive euthanasia and the right to die with dignity.