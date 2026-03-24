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HomeTechnologyCancelling a Train Ticket? New Railway Rule Slaps Heavy Penalty; Here’s How To Do It Right

Cancelling a Train Ticket? New Railway Rule Slaps Heavy Penalty; Here’s How To Do It Right

Train passengers will face stricter cancellation charges under new Indian Railways rules, but also get more flexibility with boarding point changes, aimed at reducing misuse and improving convenience.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
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If you often book train tickets and plans change at the last minute, this update from Indian Railways may matter more than you think. In a move that could change how passengers cancel tickets or choose where to board, new rules are being rolled out in phases between April 1 and April 15, 2026. The changes focus on refund penalties and flexibility in boarding points. 

At the same time, officials say the revised system is also aimed at addressing misuse in ticket bookings while making things more convenient for genuine passengers.

What Are The New Cancellation Rules For Confirmed Tickets?

Under the revised system, passengers cancelling tickets more than 72 hours before departure will get the highest refund, with only a flat cancellation charge per passenger. 

If a ticket is cancelled between 72 hours and 24 hours before departure, 25% of the fare will be deducted, subject to the minimum charge.

The penalty increases as departure nears. For cancellations between 24 hours and 8 hours before departure, 50% of the fare will be deducted. If a ticket is cancelled less than 8 hours before departure, no refund will be given.

“According to an assessment of touts ticketing patterns, touts would book extra tickets and cancel unsold ones before train departure times, gaining significant booking amounts back as refunds,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. He added that stricter rules are expected to curb such practices.

How To Cancel Train Tickets And Change Boarding Point Online?

To cancel a ticket, log in to your booking account, open the booked ticket section, select the journey, and choose the cancel option. The refund will depend on how early the cancellation is made, based on the revised rules.

Passengers can also change their boarding station through the same platform up to 30 minutes before departure. Earlier, this option was available only before chart preparation.

The Railway Ministry said this change will help passengers in cities with multiple stations, allowing them to choose a more convenient boarding point.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new Indian Railways ticket rules be implemented?

The new rules will be rolled out in phases between April 1 and April 15, 2026. These changes focus on refund penalties and flexibility in boarding points.

What are the new cancellation rules for confirmed train tickets?

For cancellations more than 72 hours before departure, there's a flat cancellation charge. If cancelled between 72-24 hours before, 25% of the fare is deducted. Between 24-8 hours, 50% is deducted. Less than 8 hours means no refund.

Can I change my boarding station for a train ticket?

Yes, you can change your boarding station online up to 30 minutes before departure. This new flexibility allows you to choose a more convenient boarding point.

Why are these new rules being introduced?

The revised system aims to address misuse in ticket bookings and curb touting practices. It also intends to offer more convenience to genuine passengers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
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