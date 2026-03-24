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HomeEntertainmentKantara Mimicry Row: Ranveer Singh To Submit Unconditional Apology In Court; Hearing Postponed

Kantara Mimicry Row: Ranveer Singh To Submit Unconditional Apology In Court; Hearing Postponed

Ranveer Singh will submit an unconditional apology in court in connection with the Kantara mimicry row. The actor is also expected to visit the Chamundi Temple in Mysuru to apologise in person.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Actor Ranveer Singh, who is embroiled in the Kantara mimicry controversy, will submit an unconditional apology in court on April 10. During the hearing, his lawyer proposed that the actor is also willing to visit the Chamundi Temple in Mysuru to apologise in person.

This comes after the complainant’s lawyer, Prashant Methal, questioned the apology, calling it insensitive and merely formal. He argued that Ranveer Singh had only posted an apology on Instagram and had not apologised verbally, suggesting that the move appeared more like a formality than genuine remorse.

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After hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the matter and scheduled the next hearing for April 10.

Kantara Mimicry Row

At an event in Goa, Ranveer Singh recreated a scene inspired by Rishab Shetty’s portrayal of Daiva from Kantara, which upset some followers of the Daiva tradition.

While praising the film, Ranveer said he had watched Kantara in theatres and described Rishab’s performance as outstanding. “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body that shot was amazing.” 

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After this, he went on to imitate the scene. Rishab Shetty, who was present at the event, was seen trying to stop him during the act.

Following this, backlash followed, so much so that the Dhurandhar actor had to issue an apology.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, and I have the utmost admiration for him,” Ranveer wrote on Instagram.

He added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If my actions have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

Despite the apology, an FIR was also filed against the actor, and the actor challenged it in the Karnataka High Court. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kantara mimicry controversy involving Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh recreated a scene from the film Kantara inspired by the portrayal of Daiva, which upset followers of the Daiva tradition.

What action will Ranveer Singh take in court regarding the controversy?

Ranveer Singh will submit an unconditional apology in court on April 10. His lawyer also proposed he visit Chamundi Temple in Mysuru to apologize personally.

Why did the complainant's lawyer find Ranveer Singh's apology insufficient?

The complainant's lawyer felt the apology was insensitive and merely formal, as it was only posted on Instagram and not given verbally.

What was Ranveer Singh's intention behind mimicking the scene?

Ranveer Singh stated his intention was to highlight Rishab Shetty's incredible performance in Kantara and expressed admiration for the actor.

Published at : 24 Mar 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Kantara ABP Live Ranveer SIngh
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