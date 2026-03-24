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HomeNewsIndia Has Adequate Crude Oil Reserves Despite West Asia Conflict: PM In Rajya Sabha

India Has Adequate Crude Oil Reserves Despite West Asia Conflict: PM In Rajya Sabha

PM added that the ongoing conflict has unsettled global markets, but India is taking continuous steps to limit the impact and assured farmers that adequate fertiliser stocks have been secured.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that India has adequate crude oil reserves and strong supply arrangements despite disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He said the government has expanded strategic petroleum reserves, diversified import sources, and increased refining capacity to shield the country from global volatility. PM also noted that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been affected, but India continues to receive oil, gas and fertiliser supplies from multiple partners, ensuring domestic demand and agricultural needs remain fully supported nationwide.

Energy Reserves Expanded

In his address, the Prime Minister said that India’s strategic petroleum reserves now exceed 5.3 million metric tonnes, with plans to expand them beyond 6.5 million tonnes in the coming years. He added that refining capacity has also risen significantly over the past decade, allowing the country to process more crude domestically and reduce vulnerability to supply shocks. Referring to tensions in West Asia, he noted that the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical route for global energy trade, but India has taken advance measures to maintain stable supplies nationwide.

Diversifying Imports

PM added the government has widened its network of energy suppliers to reduce dependence on any single region. A decade ago, India imported crude oil, LNG and LPG from 27 countries, but the number has now increased to 41. He said this diversification has helped the country continue receiving shipments even during the present crisis, with tankers carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas arriving from several partners in recent days. According to him, the policy is aimed at protecting the economy globally.

Fertilisers & Domestic Supply

He also stressed that the government is working to strengthen domestic gas distribution through piped natural gas connections along with LPG coverage. Expansion of city gas networks over the past decade, he said, has improved access for households and industries alike. The Prime Minister added that the ongoing conflict has unsettled global markets, but India is taking continuous steps to limit the impact. He assured farmers that adequate fertiliser stocks have been secured for the upcoming sowing season so that agricultural activity is not disrupted.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Energy Crisis PM Modi Rajya Sabha Iran Israel War Iran War
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