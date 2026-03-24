'All Indian Ships Safe': MEA Confirms Safe Passage Of LPG Vessels Across The Strait Of Hormuz

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Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, said, “All Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe. No maritime incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, says, "All Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe. No maritime incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours. Late last evening, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, both… pic.twitter.com/Bx4eXd1LY1 March 24, 2026

He added that two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz late last evening and are now headed towards India.

Pine Gas, Jag Vasant Carry Over 92,000 MT LPG

According to the official statement, Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 metric tons of LPG and is expected to reach New Mangalore Port on the morning of March 27.

Visuals of Pine Gas LPG Carrier, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz



Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG, have transited through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively. These vessels are… pic.twitter.com/nkc12f3Tnh — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026

Jag Vasant is carrying approximately 47,600 metric tons of LPG and is likely to arrive at Kandla on March 26.

Visuals of Jag Vasant LPG Carrier, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz



Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG, have transited through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively. These vessels… pic.twitter.com/EfKQxT8qdw — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026

Government data stated that the two vessels together are transporting 92,612.59 metric tonnes of LPG. They have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, and are expected to reach Indian ports between March 26 and 28, 2026.

20 Indian Ships, 540 Sailors In Persian Gulf

Sinha said that with the departure of these two ships, there are currently 20 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 540 Indian sailors.

He also confirmed that “no congestion has been reported at any port.”

Visuals Show Safe Transit Through Hormuz

Visuals released by the Government of India show both Pine Gas and Jag Vasant successfully transiting the Strait of Hormuz and continuing their journey towards Indian ports.