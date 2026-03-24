Yes, all Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are reported to be safe, with no maritime incidents in the last 24 hours.
'All Indian Ships Safe': MEA Confirms Safe Passage Of LPG Vessels Across The Strait Of Hormuz
Sinha said that with the departure of these two ships, there are currently 20 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 540 Indian sailors.
Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, said, “All Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe. No maritime incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours.”
#WATCH | Delhi: Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, says, "All Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe. No maritime incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours. Late last evening, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, both… pic.twitter.com/Bx4eXd1LY1— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026
He added that two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz late last evening and are now headed towards India.
Pine Gas, Jag Vasant Carry Over 92,000 MT LPG
According to the official statement, Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 metric tons of LPG and is expected to reach New Mangalore Port on the morning of March 27.
Visuals of Pine Gas LPG Carrier, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026
Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG, have transited through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively. These vessels are… pic.twitter.com/nkc12f3Tnh
Jag Vasant is carrying approximately 47,600 metric tons of LPG and is likely to arrive at Kandla on March 26.
Visuals of Jag Vasant LPG Carrier, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026
Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG, have transited through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively. These vessels… pic.twitter.com/EfKQxT8qdw
Government data stated that the two vessels together are transporting 92,612.59 metric tonnes of LPG. They have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, and are expected to reach Indian ports between March 26 and 28, 2026.
20 Indian Ships, 540 Sailors In Persian Gulf
Sinha said that with the departure of these two ships, there are currently 20 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 540 Indian sailors.
He also confirmed that “no congestion has been reported at any port.”
Visuals Show Safe Transit Through Hormuz
Visuals released by the Government of India show both Pine Gas and Jag Vasant successfully transiting the Strait of Hormuz and continuing their journey towards Indian ports.
Related Video
Peace Watch: Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Agrees to US Talks Amid War
Frequently Asked Questions
Are Indian ships and sailors safe in the Gulf region?
Which Indian ships safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz?
The Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are now headed towards India.
How much LPG are Pine Gas and Jag Vasant carrying?
Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 MT of LPG, and Jag Vasant is carrying approximately 47,600 MT, for a combined total of over 92,000 MT.
When are the LPG carriers expected to reach Indian ports?
Pine Gas is expected at New Mangalore Port on March 27, while Jag Vasant is likely to arrive at Kandla on March 26. Both are expected between March 26 and 28, 2026.
How many Indian ships and sailors are currently in the Persian Gulf?
Following the departure of these two ships, there are 20 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, with a total of 540 Indian sailors onboard.