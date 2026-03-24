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HomeNews'All Indian Ships Safe': MEA Confirms Safe Passage Of LPG Vessels Across The Strait Of Hormuz

'All Indian Ships Safe': MEA Confirms Safe Passage Of LPG Vessels Across The Strait Of Hormuz

Sinha said that with the departure of these two ships, there are currently 20 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 540 Indian sailors.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, said, “All Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe. No maritime incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours.”

He added that two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz late last evening and are now headed towards India.

Pine Gas, Jag Vasant Carry Over 92,000 MT LPG

According to the official statement, Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 metric tons of LPG and is expected to reach New Mangalore Port on the morning of March 27.

Jag Vasant is carrying approximately 47,600 metric tons of LPG and is likely to arrive at Kandla on March 26.

Government data stated that the two vessels together are transporting 92,612.59 metric tonnes of LPG. They have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, and are expected to reach Indian ports between March 26 and 28, 2026.

20 Indian Ships, 540 Sailors In Persian Gulf

Sinha said that with the departure of these two ships, there are currently 20 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 540 Indian sailors.

He also confirmed that “no congestion has been reported at any port.”

Visuals Show Safe Transit Through Hormuz

Visuals released by the Government of India show both Pine Gas and Jag Vasant successfully transiting the Strait of Hormuz and continuing their journey towards Indian ports.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are Indian ships and sailors safe in the Gulf region?

Yes, all Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are reported to be safe, with no maritime incidents in the last 24 hours.

Which Indian ships safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz?

The Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are now headed towards India.

How much LPG are Pine Gas and Jag Vasant carrying?

Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 MT of LPG, and Jag Vasant is carrying approximately 47,600 MT, for a combined total of over 92,000 MT.

When are the LPG carriers expected to reach Indian ports?

Pine Gas is expected at New Mangalore Port on March 27, while Jag Vasant is likely to arrive at Kandla on March 26. Both are expected between March 26 and 28, 2026.

How many Indian ships and sailors are currently in the Persian Gulf?

Following the departure of these two ships, there are 20 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, with a total of 540 Indian sailors onboard.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz All Indian Ships Safe India Confirms Safe Passage Of LPG Vessels Indian LPG Vessels
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