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HomeNewsWorldPakistan To Mediate US-Iran Talks? Shehbaz Sharif Govt Expresses Readiness

Pakistan To Mediate US-Iran Talks? Shehbaz Sharif Govt Expresses Readiness

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Islamabad would be willing to host negotiations if the concerned countries agreed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Pakistan has said it is ready to host talks between the United States and Iran as the conflict in West Asia entered its 25th day, even as uncertainty remains over whether negotiations are actually taking place. The offer comes amid reports of fresh diplomatic efforts involving regional powers to prevent further escalation. Islamabad’s statement followed claims that representatives from Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt have been in contact with US envoy Steve Witkoff, while Washington said discussions with Tehran were moving forward, a claim Iran has strongly denied.

Pakistan 'Offers' To Host Talks

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Islamabad would be willing to host negotiations if the concerned countries agreed. He stressed that dialogue and diplomacy were essential to maintain peace and stability in the region.

“If Iran and Israel wish, Islamabad is always ready to host talks. Continuous dialogue is necessary to ensure stability in the region,” he said.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said attacks on Iranian energy facilities would be paused for five days, claiming that discussions with Tehran were progressing positively and that agreement had been reached on several issues. Iranian officials, however, rejected the claim.

Reports suggest Pakistan has been involved in multiple diplomatic contacts in recent days. Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir spoke to President Trump on Sunday, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian a day later.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also spoke separately with his counterparts in Iran and Türkiye, according to reports. Israeli media cited a senior official as saying that efforts were under way to arrange a meeting between Iranian and US representatives in Islamabad later this week, though no confirmation has been issued.

Iran Denies US Claims

President Trump said the United States and Iran had held meaningful discussions aimed at resolving the crisis in West Asia, but Tehran dismissed the statement as false.

Iranian officials said on social media that no talks had taken place with the United States, accusing Washington of spreading misinformation to influence oil markets and divert attention from the ongoing conflict.

The situation remains tense, with diplomatic efforts continuing alongside military activity across the region.

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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
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Pakistan Iran Israel War Iran War
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