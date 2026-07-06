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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShweta Tripathi Turns 41: Revisiting Mirzapur Actress’ Best Performances

Shweta Tripathi Turns 41: Revisiting Mirzapur Actress’ Best Performances

Shweta Tripathi, best known for playing Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, turned 41 today. On her birthday, here's a look at her journey and the performances that have made her one of the most admired actors.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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  • Mirzapur brought her breakthrough; new film releases September.

Mirzapur actress Shweta Tripathi is celebrating her 41st birthday today, July 6. She shot to fame with her role as Golu Gupta in the blockbuster web series, and the character continues to be one of the most iconic.

Shweta Tripathi's 41st Birthday

Born on 6 July 1985 in New Delhi, Shweta continues to impress fans with her natural charm, expressive acting and effortless screen presence.

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Even after crossing four decades of life, she is often praised for her youthful appearance and graceful style. Along with her performances, she enjoys a strong following on social media, where she regularly shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Revisiting Mirzapur Actress’ Best Performances

Shweta Tripathi's breakthrough came with Mirzapur, where she rose to fame as Golu Gupta. She has also impressed audiences with acclaimed performances in Haraamkhor, Gone Kesh, Raat Akeli Hai, The Illegal and Rashmi Rocket. She will next reprise her role as Golu Gupta in Mirzapur: The Movie, which is slated to hit theatres on September 4.

1- Haraamkhor: Shweta delivered a standout performance as Sandhya, a conflicted teenager navigating a complex and disturbing relationship.

2- Gone Kesh: She played Enakshi, an aspiring dancer whose life is turned upside down after being diagnosed with alopecia.

3- Mirzapur: Shweta became a household name with her portrayal of Golu Gupta, one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the hit crime drama.

Father Is An IAS Officer, Mother A Teacher

Very few people know that Shweta comes from a disciplined academic background. Her father is an IAS officer, and her mother is a teacher. Initially, she was inclined towards the fashion industry and even enrolled in a course in fashion communication. However, her passion for acting eventually took over, changing the course of her career.

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Encouraged by her parents, she went on to join the National School of Drama (NSD) after moving from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue her dream. Before finding success in films and web series, Shweta worked on small assignments, including a stint as a photo editor for a magazine.

On the personal front, Shweta married actor and producer Chaitanya Sharma in 2018. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Shweta Tripathi married to?

Shweta Tripathi is married to actor and producer Chaitanya Sharma. They got married in 2018.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mirzapur Shweta Tripathi
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