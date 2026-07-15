‘Don’t Want E20? Pay More For Pure Petrol’: Gadkari Defends Ethanol-Blending Programme

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Gadkari defends ethanol blending, offers pure petrol at higher cost.

Minister refutes E20 engine damage claims, citing no complaints received.

E20 is widely available; calls criticism politically motivated misinformation.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said motorists who do not wish to use ethanol-blended petrol can choose 100 per cent petrol, but they will have to pay a higher price. He also strongly defended the Centre's ethanol-blending programme amid criticism over E20 fuel.

In an interview with The Times of India, Gadkari dismissed allegations that E20 fuel damages vehicle engines, describing them as misinformation. He maintained that the government has not received any complaints related to engine damage caused by the fuel.

When asked whether E10 petrol could be made available alongside E20 at fuel stations, Gadkari said India has already achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending, making E20 fuel available across the country.

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'Those Who Want Pure Petrol Can Pay More'

"How is it possible when we have achieved 20% ethanol blending, and E20 fuel is available at every fuel station in the country? People who do not want ethanol-blended fuel can go for 100% petrol, but they will have to pay more," Gadkari told The Times of India.

Responding to a question on whether fuel stations would offer multiple ethanol blends, Gadkari said the matter falls under the Petroleum Ministry's jurisdiction.

"It won’t be appropriate for me to comment, as it is for the petroleum ministry to decide. At some petrol pumps people have the option to buy E85 (85% ethanol blended petrol) for use in flex fuel vehicles (FFVs). Over half a dozen vehicle manufacturers are ready to launch such vehicles. E85 costs less than E20. So, people have a choice," he said.

Minister Calls Criticism 'Politically Motivated'

Gadkari alleged that a politically motivated misinformation campaign was being run against both him and the government's ethanol policy.

"The campaign is politically motivated. Certain people are targeting me and the government. There is also misinformation about E20 fuel damaging engines. All E10-compliant vehicles are fit for using E20 fuel. There have been no complaints so far about the fuel damaging the engine," he said.

The minister reiterated that no vehicle owner had reported engine-related issues linked to E20 fuel despite repeated public discussions on the subject.

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'No Complaints Received From Vehicle Owners'

Gadkari said automobile manufacturers have supported the rollout of E20 fuel and pointed to the absence of complaints from consumers.

"Maruti Suzuki has publicly stated so. Auto manufacturers offer guarantees on vehicles. There are people in your office who are using two-wheelers and petrol cars. How many have faced a problem? A few days ago, I had asked people to write to my ministry in case they were facing any problems with their vehicles. There has been no complaint so far," he said.

Acknowledging that ethanol has a lower calorific value than petrol, Gadkari said any impact on fuel efficiency is minor and is more noticeable during high-speed driving.

"E20 fuel was launched after being properly tested. As for mileage, in city traffic in Delhi or Mumbai, you will not see any major change; there may be some loss when you are driving at high speed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. I have always said there is a minor mileage loss due to low calorific value of ethanol compared to petrol," he said.