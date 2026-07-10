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Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty and more were seen making stylish appearances across Mumbai. Here's a look at the biggest celebrity sightings that grabbed attention.
From Tom Holland and Matt Damon to Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty, several stars were photographed across Mumbai.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir kapoor, Neha Sharma And Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash
Celebrities
5 Photos
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Raj Thackeray, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan Arrive At Actor's Mumbai Home
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia, Suryakumar Yadav And More Seen In City
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Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
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6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra
Nayanima Basu
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