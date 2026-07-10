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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty and more were seen making stylish appearances across Mumbai. Here's a look at the biggest celebrity sightings that grabbed attention.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty and more were seen making stylish appearances across Mumbai. Here's a look at the biggest celebrity sightings that grabbed attention.

From Tom Holland and Matt Damon to Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty, several stars were photographed across Mumbai.

1/6
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in Versova, wearing a relaxed, casual outfit featuring a white button-down shirt paired with blue denim jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in Versova, wearing a relaxed, casual outfit featuring a white button-down shirt paired with blue denim jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Matt Damon spotted in Mumbai, wearing a striped black and white crewneck sweater. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Matt Damon spotted in Mumbai, wearing a striped black and white crewneck sweater. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Shilpa shetty spotted at Bandra, wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren striped jumper dress paired with a matching navy jacket. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Shilpa shetty spotted at Bandra, wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren striped jumper dress paired with a matching navy jacket. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Alia Bhatt was recently spotted looking casual and smiling after a gym session in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Alia Bhatt was recently spotted looking casual and smiling after a gym session in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Hema Malini snapped in Mumbai, wearing a peach chiffon saree with detailed gold embroidery and a complementing embroidered blouse. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Hema Malini snapped in Mumbai, wearing a peach chiffon saree with detailed gold embroidery and a complementing embroidered blouse. (Image Source: ABP Live)
6/6
Tom Holland spotted in private in private airport car visual in Mumbai, wearing a relaxed white shirt with black bottoms. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Tom Holland spotted in private in private airport car visual in Mumbai, wearing a relaxed white shirt with black bottoms. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 10 Jul 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Shilpa Shetty Tom Holland Matt Damon ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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