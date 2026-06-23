Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sara Ali Khan attended Kubra Khan's birthday celebration in London.

Sharmila Tagore's viral moment feeding dessert delighted online fans.

British-Pakistani actor Kubra Khan is recognized for diverse film roles.

Sara Ali Khan's next film is Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer.

Sara Ali Khan's family holiday in London continues to generate buzz online. The actor, who is currently spending time in the British capital with her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore, recently attended Pakistani actor Kubra Khan’s birthday celebration. Clips and photographs from the gathering have since spread widely across social media, drawing attention from fans on both sides of the border.

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Sharmila Tagore’s Sweet Moment Becomes The Highlight

The birthday gathering was hosted at an intimate restaurant in London and brought together close friends and family members for a relaxed evening. Videos circulating online show Sara Ali Khan and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore seated opposite Kubra Khan as guests joined in singing birthday wishes.

One particular moment from the celebration quickly captured the internet’s attention. Sharmila Tagore was seen warmly feeding dessert to Kubra Khan while those around the table smiled and cheered. Sara, meanwhile, appeared to be enjoying the occasion, sharing laughs and conversations with the birthday star throughout the evening.

Sara Ali Khan & Sharmila Tagore celebrating Pakistani actress Kubra Khan's birthday.



Meanwhile, we Indians make these celebrities rich with our money, but they end up sitting and enjoying with ENEMY COUNTRY actors. pic.twitter.com/hUmvNnHwtf — Chota Don (@choga_don) June 22, 2026

Who Is Kubra Khan?

Kubra Khan, whose birth name is Rabia Iqbal Khan, is a British-Pakistani actor known for her work across Pakistan’s film and television industry. She entered films with Na Maloom Afraad in 2014 and later featured in popular titles including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Parwaaz Hai Junoon and London Nahi Jaunga.

Beyond cinema, Kubra has also built a strong television career. Her performances in drama series such as Alif, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and Noor Jahan have earned her widespread recognition among audiences.

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What’s Next For Sara Ali Khan?

On the professional front, Sara was most recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

She is set to reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming spy-comedy Udta Teer, marking her next release.