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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore Attend Pakistani Actor Kubra Khan's London Birthday Bash, Viral Video Wins Hearts

Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore Attend Pakistani Actor Kubra Khan's London Birthday Bash, Viral Video Wins Hearts

Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore attended Pakistani actor Kubra Khan’s birthday celebration in London. The sweet moment has now gone viral on social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sara Ali Khan attended Kubra Khan's birthday celebration in London.
  • Sharmila Tagore's viral moment feeding dessert delighted online fans.
  • British-Pakistani actor Kubra Khan is recognized for diverse film roles.
  • Sara Ali Khan's next film is Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer.

Sara Ali Khan's family holiday in London continues to generate buzz online. The actor, who is currently spending time in the British capital with her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore, recently attended Pakistani actor Kubra Khan’s birthday celebration. Clips and photographs from the gathering have since spread widely across social media, drawing attention from fans on both sides of the border.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Bars Sanjay Dutt-Backed Cartel Bros From Using ‘Godfather’ Trademark For Whisky

Sharmila Tagore’s Sweet Moment Becomes The Highlight

The birthday gathering was hosted at an intimate restaurant in London and brought together close friends and family members for a relaxed evening. Videos circulating online show Sara Ali Khan and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore seated opposite Kubra Khan as guests joined in singing birthday wishes.

One particular moment from the celebration quickly captured the internet’s attention. Sharmila Tagore was seen warmly feeding dessert to Kubra Khan while those around the table smiled and cheered. Sara, meanwhile, appeared to be enjoying the occasion, sharing laughs and conversations with the birthday star throughout the evening.

Who Is Kubra Khan?

Kubra Khan, whose birth name is Rabia Iqbal Khan, is a British-Pakistani actor known for her work across Pakistan’s film and television industry. She entered films with Na Maloom Afraad in 2014 and later featured in popular titles including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Parwaaz Hai Junoon and London Nahi Jaunga.

Beyond cinema, Kubra has also built a strong television career. Her performances in drama series such as Alif, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and Noor Jahan have earned her widespread recognition among audiences.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari React To Samay Raina’s Unusual Gift In Viral BTS Latent Clip

What’s Next For Sara Ali Khan?

On the professional front, Sara was most recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

She is set to reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming spy-comedy Udta Teer, marking her next release.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event did Sara Ali Khan recently attend in London?

Sara Ali Khan recently attended Pakistani actor Kubra Khan's birthday celebration in London. The intimate gathering included close friends and family, with clips spreading widely online.

Who is Kubra Khan?

Kubra Khan is a British-Pakistani actor known for her work in Pakistan's film and television industry. Her notable projects include films like Na Maloom Afraad and TV series such as Alif.

What was a highlight of Kubra Khan's birthday celebration?

A notable moment from the celebration was veteran actor Sharmila Tagore warmly feeding dessert to Kubra Khan. This sweet gesture quickly captured widespread internet attention.

What is Sara Ali Khan's upcoming project?

Sara Ali Khan's next project is the spy-comedy film Udta Teer.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amrita Singh Sharmila Tagore Sara Ali Khan ENtertainment News Kubra Khan
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