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English NewsCitiesUP Man's Hands Chopped Off With Axe After Dispute At Petrol Pump; Family Alleges Politician's Role

UP Man's Hands Chopped Off With Axe After Dispute At Petrol Pump; Family Alleges Politician's Role

The assault left both of Vikki's hands severed at the wrists. He also sustained severe injuries to one leg and multiple deep head wounds caused by the sharp-edged weapon.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 10:23 AM (IST)

A 28-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after both his hands were allegedly hacked off with an axe during a violent assault at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district late Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 11 pm outside Chandel Petrol Pump on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway.

The victim's family has alleged that a local politician was involved in the attack. Police said they have begun investigating the allegations and are examining CCTV footage from the petrol pump.

According to family members, Jaivendra Singh, also known as Vikki, had gone to the petrol station to refuel his vehicle when an argument reportedly broke out during the process. They claimed there was no previous dispute between Vikki and the attackers. The confrontation allegedly escalated, with the assailants attacking him with an axe before fleeing the scene.

Also Read: 25% Of Husband's Income As Maintenance Is Only A Guideline, Not A Fixed Rule: Allahabad HC

The assault left both of Vikki's hands severed at the wrists. He also sustained severe injuries to one leg and multiple deep head wounds caused by the sharp-edged weapon.

After receiving information about the incident, the victim's family rushed to the spot. His mother reportedly tied his severed hands with a cloth and wrapped another piece of cloth around his head in an attempt to stem the bleeding.

Locals who found the injured man lying in a pool of blood alerted the police. He was first taken to the district hospital, where doctors administered initial treatment before referring him to a higher medical facility due to the seriousness of his condition.

Also Read: Congress Gains Ground In Delhi As Several AAP Leaders, Workers Switch Sides

Dr Shishupal, who treated the victim at the district hospital, said both hands had been almost completely severed. He added that the patient also suffered serious injuries to his leg and deep cuts on his head and was referred to a higher centre after primary treatment.

Police said one suspect has been detained for questioning, while further investigation into the incident is underway.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahoba UP News UP Petrol Pump
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