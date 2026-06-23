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HomeSportsWATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After Messi Misses Penalty Against Austria

WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After Messi Misses Penalty Against Austria

IShowSpeed's reaction to Lionel Messi's missed penalty against Austria has gone viral across social media for his wild celebration.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Streamer IShowSpeed celebrated Messi missing a penalty against Austria.
  • Messi later scored two goals, securing Argentina's 2-0 win.
  • Goals made Messi the World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

FIFA World Cup 2026: IShowSpeed is one of the most popular sports fans on the internet. Whether it is cricket or football, the influencer and internet streamer just cannot keep calm and is often seen exploding with excitement at some of the biggest sporting events around the world. While many celebrities are gracing the biggest showdown on Earth - the FIFA World Cup 2026, IShowSpeed has constantly been grabbing attention for being deeply involved in the ongoing tournament.

IShowSpeed Reacts To Messi's Penalty Miss

Argentina were playing their second group-stage match against Austria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 when Lionel Messi missed an early penalty.

IShowSpeed, who is widely known as one of Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest supporters, reacted live to Messi's penalty miss. He celebrated wildly when Messi failed to convert the spot kick. Speed was seen jumping, flipping and dancing, making a huge deal out of the moment. He even went on to tease Messi fans present in the stadium.

Speed is a hardcore Ronaldo supporter, and therefore his reaction was not surprising. Ever since the World Cup began, the Messi vs Ronaldo debate has once again become one of the biggest discussions in football.

Messi Responds In Style

The trajectory of the match changed later on, when Messi bounced back strongly and scored two goals in the same match as Argentina went on to defeat Austria by 2-0.

Later, the Argentine captain's brace helped his side secure victory and also he became the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of FIFA World Cup. He was also awarded the Player of the Match for his performance.

With those two goals, his tally in the FIFA World Cup 2026 reached a total of five goals.

It will now be interesting to see how the contest between Ronaldo and Messi unfolds in the ongoing tournament and, of course, how IShowSpeed reacts to it moving forward.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many goals has Messi scored in the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far?

After scoring two goals against Austria, Lionel Messi's total tally for the FIFA World Cup 2026 reached five goals.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi IShowSpeed FIFA World CUp 2026
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