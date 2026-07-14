India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted |Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, Snapped At BKC Netflix office, Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav Also Seen In The City

ABP Live Celeb Spotted |Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, Snapped At BKC Netflix office, Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav Also Seen In The City

Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, seen together for at BKC Netflic office , Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav were also spotted in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, seen together for at BKC Netflic office , Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav were also spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/5
Vikrant Massey wearing a brown suede jacket appeared at the trailer preview of
Vikrant Massey wearing a brown suede jacket appeared at the trailer preview of "Musafir Cafe 2".
2/5
Vedika Pinto wears a blue denim gown with a sweetheart neckline and pearl embellishments by Babita M to the Musafir Cafe trailer preview.
Vedika Pinto wears a blue denim gown with a sweetheart neckline and pearl embellishments by Babita M to the Musafir Cafe trailer preview.
3/5
Mahima Makwana snapped at the trailer preview of Musafir Cafe 2 wearing a white Milla Tender Floral Midi Tie-Strap Dress.
Mahima Makwana snapped at the trailer preview of Musafir Cafe 2 wearing a white Milla Tender Floral Midi Tie-Strap Dress.
4/5
Shreyas Talpade seen promoting his upcoming film, The India Story.
Shreyas Talpade seen promoting his upcoming film, The India Story.
5/5
Rajpal Yadav snapped in Mumbai wearing a textured navy blue double-breasted blazer and matching trousers
Rajpal Yadav snapped in Mumbai wearing a textured navy blue double-breasted blazer and matching trousers
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrities MUMBAI ABP Celeb Spotted

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Quote Of The Day | John Quincy Adams' Powerful Take On True Leadership
Quote Of The Day | John Quincy Adams' Powerful Take On True Leadership
Entertainment
Yogesh Rawat Reveals He Shoplifted Goods Worth Rs 50,000; Farah Khan Reacts
Yogesh Rawat Reveals He Shoplifted Goods Worth Rs 50,000; Farah Khan Reacts
Entertainment
Food Vlogger Reviews Chole, Samosa At Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Site; Faces Backlash
Food Vlogger Reviews Chole, Samosa At Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Site; Faces Backlash
Entertainment
Kajal Raghwani Shares Emotional Post After Father's Death: 'Your Values Will Always Guide Us'
Kajal Raghwani Shares Emotional Post After Father's Death: 'Your Values Will Always Guide Us'
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget