Explorer
ABP Live Celeb Spotted |Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, Snapped At BKC Netflix office, Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav Also Seen In The City
Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, seen together for at BKC Netflic office , Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav were also spotted in Mumbai
Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :Celebrities MUMBAI ABP Celeb Spotted
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted |Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, Snapped At BKC Netflix office, Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav Also Seen In The City
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir kapoor, Neha Sharma And Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
Quote Of The Day | John Quincy Adams' Powerful Take On True Leadership
Entertainment
Yogesh Rawat Reveals He Shoplifted Goods Worth Rs 50,000; Farah Khan Reacts
Entertainment
Food Vlogger Reviews Chole, Samosa At Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Site; Faces Backlash
Entertainment
Kajal Raghwani Shares Emotional Post After Father's Death: 'Your Values Will Always Guide Us'
Advertisement
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted |Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, Snapped At BKC Netflix office, Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav Also Seen In The City
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai
Nayanima Basu
Opinion