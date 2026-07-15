Trump Reimposes Naval Blockade On Iranian Ports, Threatens Strikes On Power Plants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US reimposed naval blockade, warned of power plant attacks.

US launched new strikes; Iran closed Hormuz, launched drone attacks.

Iran dismissed negotiation demands; US struck southern regions.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reimposed a naval blockade on all Iranian ports and warned that the United States would target Iran’s power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran agrees to resume negotiations, marking the latest escalation in the conflict between the two countries.

The United States also launched a fresh wave of strikes aimed at "continuing to degrade Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the US military said.

Tehran said it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz after fighting between Iran and the United States reignited last week, further undermining a fragile truce reached in June following months of conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

Trump Links Future Strikes To Stalled Negotiations

Speaking in an interview with Fox News journalist Trey Yingst, Trump said energy infrastructure would eventually become a target if Iran refused to negotiate.

"I'll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we'll hit energy targets," Trump said. "Next week comes the power plants, next week comes the bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate."

The 1949 Geneva Conventions governing humanitarian conduct during war prohibit attacks on sites regarded as essential for civilian populations. Trump also said US negotiators had been communicating with Iranian officials, warning them that they "better make a deal."

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Iran Launches Drone Attacks As Regional Tensions Spread

Iran's army said early Wednesday that it had launched drone attacks targeting US positions at Jordan's Azraq military base. The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the claim.

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted weapons and storage facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. Kuwait's military said its air defence systems were responding to Iranian drone attacks, while the state news agency reported that a fire had been brought under control.

The latest military exchanges have fuelled concerns that the memorandum of understanding signed last month may not lead to a lasting end to the war, which has drawn in neighbouring countries and disrupted global energy supplies.

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Fresh Strikes Reported Near Bandar Abbas and Sirik

Late on Tuesday, the governor's office in Bandar Abbas told Iranian state media that American projectiles had struck an area around the southern Iranian city, located along the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's state news agency IRNA separately reported that US projectiles also hit an area near Sirik in southern Iran.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi dismissed suggestions that increased military and economic pressure would force Tehran back to negotiations.

"If the U.S. thinks that by tightening its measures against us, its military actions and its economic blockade, we will return to negotiations, it is making a mistake," Gharibabadi told state television.