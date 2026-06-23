Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a black T-shirt that read,
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Ranbir Kapoor Cheers For Alia Bhatt With Special Alpha T-shirt, Fans Call It 'Adorable'
Ranbir Kapoor won fans over after stepping out in a “My Wife’s An Alpha” T-shirt to support Alia Bhatt and her upcoming film Alpha, with social media praising his sweet and supportive gesture
- Ranbir Kapoor wore a T-shirt supporting Alia Bhatt's
- His
- Alia actively promotes
- Action director praised Alia's dedication for this challenging role.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Ranbir Kapoor publicly support Alia Bhatt's film Alpha?
What is the film Alpha about and when is it releasing?
Alpha is an action thriller that is part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 3.
How did Alia Bhatt promote Alpha on India's Got Latent?
During her appearance on India's Got Latent, Alia Bhatt wore an Alpha cap and discussed the film. She also gifted an Alpha T-shirt to the show's winner.
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