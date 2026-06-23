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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor Cheers For Alia Bhatt With Special Alpha T-shirt, Fans Call It 'Adorable'

Ranbir Kapoor Cheers For Alia Bhatt With Special Alpha T-shirt, Fans Call It 'Adorable'

Ranbir Kapoor won fans over after stepping out in a “My Wife’s An Alpha” T-shirt to support Alia Bhatt and her upcoming film Alpha, with social media praising his sweet and supportive gesture

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor wore a T-shirt supporting Alia Bhatt's
  • His
  • Alia actively promotes
  • Action director praised Alia's dedication for this challenging role.

Ranbir Kapoor is proving once again that he is Alia Bhatt’s biggest supporter. As Alia continues promoting her upcoming action thriller Alpha, Ranbir grabbed attention with a sweet gesture that quickly went viral online. The actor was recently spotted in the city wearing a black T-shirt carrying a bold message in support of his wife’s film. His casual appearance may have been understated, but the message on his outfit instantly caught everyone’s attention. Fans were quick to notice the gesture, calling it thoughtful, adorable, and a clear sign of unwavering support.

Ranbir’s T-shirt Steals The Spotlight

Ranbir was photographed by paparazzi while entering a building on Monday afternoon. Dressed in a relaxed all-black look with track pants, a cap, and sunglasses, the actor kept things low-key. However, it was his T-shirt that became the talking point. The black tee carried a bold statement that read, “My Wife’s An Alpha,” giving a direct shout-out to Alia’s upcoming film and leaving fans impressed with his playful yet supportive gesture.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans React To Ranbir’s Gesture

Fans quickly flooded social media with praise after videos and photos of Ranbir surfaced online. Many called the gesture heartwarming, with one fan writing, His wife is Alpha, and he's making sure the whole world knows it.” Another user commented, “Supportive husband.” A third wrote, “It’s a flex indeed.” Several others echoed similar sentiments, calling Ranbir Alia’s biggest cheerleader and biggest fan.

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Alia Promotes Alpha On India’s Got Latent

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on India's Got Latent as one of the prominent guests during promotions for Alpha. The actress stayed fully in promotional mode throughout the episode, sporting an Alpha cap and actively talking about the film. She also gifted an Alpha T-shirt to the show’s winner, Avinash Aggarwal, whose performance as an Indian Donald Trump grabbed attention.

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About Alpha

Alpha marks the latest addition to the expanding Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, which includes titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 3 July.

The film’s action director Craig Macrae praised Alia’s commitment and preparation for the role. Speaking to ANI, he said, What sets Alia Bhatt apart from those other female stars is that I think her work ethic is absolutely incredible. She's really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort into preparing for Alpha.” He further added, “She’s one of those people who you can really feel is willing to put in the amount of work that is required and then some, to go above and beyond what's needed for the film.” With Alpha nearing release, excitement around the film continues to build. While Alia leads the action-packed campaign, Ranbir’s sweet public show of support has added a personal and viral touch to the promotions.

 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ranbir Kapoor publicly support Alia Bhatt's film Alpha?

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a black T-shirt that read,

What is the film Alpha about and when is it releasing?

Alpha is an action thriller that is part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 3.

How did Alia Bhatt promote Alpha on India's Got Latent?

During her appearance on India's Got Latent, Alia Bhatt wore an Alpha cap and discussed the film. She also gifted an Alpha T-shirt to the show's winner.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood News Sharvari YRF Spy Universe Alpha India's Got Latent Alpha Promotions
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