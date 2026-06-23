Emraan Hashmi Returns To Horror Genre After 5 Years With 'Rooh', Film Set For 2027 Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emraan Hashmi stars in new musical-horror film

Mayank Sharma directs; it blends fear, emotion, music.

Film set for multi-language theatrical release in 2027.

Hashmi returns to his associated horror genre with Rooh.

Emraan Hashmi is heading back to a genre that has long been associated with his screen presence. The Bollywood actor has been announced as the lead of Rooh, a musical-horror film that blends fear, emotion and music into a large-scale cinematic experience. The project is set for a theatrical release in 2027 and will arrive in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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A New Horror World From Mayank Sharma

The film is being directed by Mayank Sharma, best known for creating and directing the acclaimed Breathe franchise for Prime Video. With Rooh, Sharma ventures into the horror space with a story designed specifically for the big screen.

According to the makers, the film combines contemporary horror elements with music and emotional storytelling, aiming to deliver an immersive theatrical experience. The screenplay has been written by Mayank Sharma alongside Vishal Kapoor, who is known for films such as Lapachhapi and Chhorii.

The project is backed by producers Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna under the banner of Vicked Films Productions.

Why The Film Resonated With Emraan Hashmi

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Emraan said, “Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way.”

The actor, whose filmography includes horror titles such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, Ek Thi Daayan, Raaz Reboot and Dybbuk, believes the film revisits a space audiences strongly associate with him.

He added, “This is a space that audiences have always associated with me, and the world Mayank is creating feels intense, emotional and cinematic. That is what excited me the most about ROOH, and I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen.”

Mayank Sharma On Crafting Rooh

Director Mayank Sharma described the film as an attempt to push horror beyond conventional scares.

He said, “As someone who has always loved the horror genre...ROOH is my attempt to create a film that goes beyond fear. It’s emotionally layered and immersed with unsettling atmosphere and presented with contemporary cinematic treatment… I’m thrilled to collaborate with Emraan for this deeply layered character.”

The filmmaker also expressed hope that the entire team would be able to deliver a horror film unlike anything audiences have seen before.

“truly unique and unforgettable horror experience.”

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What’s Next For Emraan Hashmi?

Apart from Rooh, Emraan will also be seen in Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the upcoming film features Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

(With inputs from IANS)