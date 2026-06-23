Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesEmraan Hashmi Returns To Horror Genre After 5 Years With 'Rooh', Film Set For 2027 Release

Emraan Hashmi Returns To Horror Genre After 5 Years With 'Rooh', Film Set For 2027 Release

Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the horror genre with Rooh, a musical-horror film directed by Mayank Sharma. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emraan Hashmi stars in new musical-horror film
  • Mayank Sharma directs; it blends fear, emotion, music.
  • Film set for multi-language theatrical release in 2027.
  • Hashmi returns to his associated horror genre with Rooh.

Emraan Hashmi is heading back to a genre that has long been associated with his screen presence. The Bollywood actor has been announced as the lead of Rooh, a musical-horror film that blends fear, emotion and music into a large-scale cinematic experience. The project is set for a theatrical release in 2027 and will arrive in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore Attend Pakistani Actor Kubra Khan's London Birthday Bash, Viral Video Wins Hearts

A New Horror World From Mayank Sharma

The film is being directed by Mayank Sharma, best known for creating and directing the acclaimed Breathe franchise for Prime Video. With Rooh, Sharma ventures into the horror space with a story designed specifically for the big screen.

According to the makers, the film combines contemporary horror elements with music and emotional storytelling, aiming to deliver an immersive theatrical experience. The screenplay has been written by Mayank Sharma alongside Vishal Kapoor, who is known for films such as Lapachhapi and Chhorii.

The project is backed by producers Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna under the banner of Vicked Films Productions.

Why The Film Resonated With Emraan Hashmi

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Emraan said, “Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way.”

The actor, whose filmography includes horror titles such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, Ek Thi Daayan, Raaz Reboot and Dybbuk, believes the film revisits a space audiences strongly associate with him.

He added, “This is a space that audiences have always associated with me, and the world Mayank is creating feels intense, emotional and cinematic. That is what excited me the most about ROOH, and I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen.”

Mayank Sharma On Crafting Rooh

Director Mayank Sharma described the film as an attempt to push horror beyond conventional scares.

He said, “As someone who has always loved the horror genre...ROOH is my attempt to create a film that goes beyond fear. It’s emotionally layered and immersed with unsettling atmosphere and presented with contemporary cinematic treatment… I’m thrilled to collaborate with Emraan for this deeply layered character.”

The filmmaker also expressed hope that the entire team would be able to deliver a horror film unlike anything audiences have seen before.

“truly unique and unforgettable horror experience.”

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari React To Samay Raina’s Unusual Gift In Viral BTS Latent Clip

What’s Next For Emraan Hashmi?

Apart from Rooh, Emraan will also be seen in Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the upcoming film features Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

(With inputs from IANS)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Horror Movies Bollywood Rooh Mayank Sharma
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Emraan Hashmi Returns To Horror Genre After 5 Years With 'Rooh', Film Set For 2027 Release
Emraan Hashmi Returns To Horror Genre After 5 Years With 'Rooh', Film Set For 2027 Release
Movies
Cocktail 2 And Dhurandhar Connection Goes Viral, Fans Joke ‘Shahid Kapoor Bhi Spy Hai’
Cocktail 2 And Dhurandhar Connection Goes Viral, Fans Joke ‘Shahid Kapoor Bhi Spy Hai’
Movies
Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2: Doctor Is In And Prescription Is A Five-Episode Binge
Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2: Doctor Is In And Prescription Is A Five-Episode Binge
Movies
‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Gets 18 Censor Cuts; Bikini Scenes Trimmed, Kashmir Dialogue Removed
‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Gets 18 Censor Cuts; Bikini Scenes Trimmed, Kashmir Dialogue Removed
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Families Mourn as Eyewitnesses Recall Narrow Exit and Delayed Rescue
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Demolition Order Ignored for Years as Questions Mount Over Accountability
Lucknow Fire Case: Four Arrested as Survivor Reveals Desperate Escape Through Smoke and Flames
Lucknow Fire Horror: Rescue Team Flags Blocked Exits, No Ventilation and Serious Safety Lapses
BIG BREAKTHROUGH: Fourth Arrest in Lucknow Fire Case as Probe Uncovers Major Safety Violations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget