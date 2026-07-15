Iran Withdraws From US Truce Agreement, Blames Washington For 'Repeated Violations'

Iran has formally withdrawn from its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States, accusing Washington of repeatedly breaching the ceasefire agreement reached last month and declaring that it is no longer bound by its commitments under the deal.

The announcement came after Iran's Foreign Ministry alleged that the US had effectively dismantled the agreement, particularly by reimposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports. Tehran said the latest American actions amounted to a complete violation of the understanding and justified its decision to exit the pact.

The move follows the US military's decision early Wednesday to restore the blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran's attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed restrictions have further weakened the already fragile truce and triggered fresh military strikes involving countries hosting US forces.

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The latest escalation threatens to push the region closer to a wider conflict, with both nations continuing to contest control over the Strait of Hormuz -- a strategic waterway through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies pass during peacetime.

Iran Vows To Control Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran would assert "full sovereignty" over the Strait of Hormuz regardless of the consequences.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, Gharibabadi said Iran would exercise control over the entire strait, including the section traditionally overseen by Oman, citing national security concerns during wartime.

He also ruled out any possibility of fresh negotiations with Washington, saying Iran would not seek talks with the United States.

US Restores Hormuz Blockade

The United States had initially imposed the blockade in mid-April before lifting it in mid-June following an interim agreement that created a 60-day window for negotiations over issues including Iran's nuclear programme.

However, with negotiations stalling and tensions escalating around the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump announced the blockade's return. He had also proposed imposing a 20 per cent transit fee on ships using the waterway, although the plan was later dropped following requests from Gulf allies.

Military Tensions Escalate

Hours after the blockade was reinstated, Iranian state media reported an exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz, although no further details were released.

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said Iran had launched dozens of missiles and drones targeting neighbouring Gulf countries. Missile alerts were reportedly activated in Bahrain and Kuwait as Iranian attacks continued.

The US military also carried out another round of strikes before restoring the blockade.

"US forces are holding Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives," Cooper said.

According to US Central Command, at least 19 American warships, including two aircraft carriers and an amphibious assault ship carrying more than 1,000 Marines, are currently deployed in the Arabian Sea. The command also said hundreds of military aircraft are operating across the Middle East.

Strategic Waterway At Centre Of Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz has remained a focal point of the conflict since the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded by attacking and threatening commercial shipping, disrupting one of the world's most important energy corridors and driving up global prices for oil, fertilisers and other commodities.

More recently, Iran has targeted ships travelling through routes near Oman that are protected by the US military, intensifying hostilities. While Washington has threatened to reopen the waterway by force if necessary, military experts have warned that such an operation would require a significantly larger deployment of naval and ground forces.