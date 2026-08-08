Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut criticised Pradhan's controversial remarks about Prime Minister Modi.

Pradhan defended abusive language, threatening to 'slap' PM Modi.

Ranaut questioned Pradhan's frustration directed at the Prime Minister.

Pradhan's Instagram deactivated following widespread online backlash.

Kangana Ranaut has criticised iThrive founder and CEO Mugdha Pradhan over her controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan has faced significant online backlash after a video surfaced in which she defended the use of abusive language against political leaders and made a direct reference to the Prime Minister.

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Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Mugdha Pradhan Over PM Modi Remarks

Reacting to Pradhan’s comments, Kangana shared her response on Instagram Stories. She questioned why personal frustrations were being directed at the Prime Minister and suggested that Pradhan should instead raise civic issues with the relevant local authorities.

Kangana wrote, "Why do these people try to throw their personal life problems on Prime Minister ji? I'm also from the hills. If anything, she must take part in Swatch Bharat Abhiyan by Prime Minister ji."

She went on to criticise Pradhan’s approach, saying her 'frustration' and 'scary face' could be channelled towards encouraging citizens to maintain civic responsibility.

Kangana added, "Let's face it, littering or dumping garbage in jungles/nature is just not acceptable. Whichever city she is from she can call Nagar Nigam authorities and bring this to their nptice."

The actor then took aim at what she described as remarks involving threats, death wishes and age-shaming directed at PM Modi.

The actor further said, "If they don't help, then she can rant about it but she is lashing out on PM ji for this and threatening to hit him and wishing him death and age shaming him for making videos to connect with Gez-Z is a reflection of her fragile state of health."

Kangana also made a sarcastic remark about Pradhan’s professional background, writing, "I heard she sells medicines, clearly they don't help."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

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What Did iThrive CEO Mugdha Pradhan Say About PM Modi?

The controversy stems from a video in which Pradhan discussed the backlash surrounding a young woman who had used profanity against political leaders and was expected to apologise publicly.

In the video, Pradhan describes India's political leadership as “sexist, f**king old pricky patriarchal” men and questions why women should not be able to express anger using profanity.

At one point, Pradhan said, “I feel like f**king giving them a slap,” while referring to “all the old men” in political leadership.

Her partner then argues that elected representatives reflect the society that votes for them and says women should support young people who use profanity as an expression of anger.

Pradhan subsequently addresses Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, and said, “One forgiving slap I’ll give you if I meet you.”

She then told the “old men” in political leadership, “Get out of my country. Get out of those roles that you’re in.”

The CEO then concluded, “It’s time the younger ones took up the mantle.”

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Mugdha Pradhan Faces Online Backlash

Pradhan has faced widespread criticism online following the circulation of the video. The original video that appeared on her Instagram account is no longer available, as her Instagram profile has since been deactivated. The controversy has now drawn a public response from Kangana Ranaut, adding another political dimension to the debate.