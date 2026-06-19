Sharvari And Sunny Kaushal Break Up After Six Years Together: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports claim Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal ended relationship.

Differing career paths reportedly led to their separation.

Neither actor has confirmed split; linked with Vedang.

Sharvari's film

Amid the praise pouring in for Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sharvari Wagh has found herself in the spotlight for reasons beyond her professional success. Reports suggest that her long-rumoured relationship with actor Sunny Kaushal has come to an end.

Relationships in Bollywood often attract significant attention, and the latest buzz centres around Sharvari and Sunny. According to reports, the two reportedly went their separate ways in 2025, with differences between their personal and professional journeys said to have played a role in the split.

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Sharvari, Sunny Ended Their Relationship

Since 2020, Sharvari has frequently been linked to Sunny Kaushal, with speculation that the two were in a relationship. However, recent media reports claim that their relationship has now ended.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Sharvari’s career has been steadily progressing, with the actress landing major film projects and gaining wider recognition. Meanwhile, Sunny is reportedly continuing to work towards establishing himself further in the industry.

The report suggests that these differing career trajectories created distance between the pair, eventually leading to their separation.

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No Official Statement Yet

Neither Sharvari nor Sunny has publicly commented on the reports surrounding their relationship.

Meanwhile, over the past few months, Sharvari’s name has also been linked with her Main Vaapas Aaunga co-star Vedang Raina. Their on-screen chemistry in the film has received widespread appreciation from audiences. However, reports maintain that the two are simply good friends.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Winning Praise

On the professional front, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has been generating strong buzz on social media. The film’s story, along with the performances of Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, has been widely praised by viewers.

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Sharvari also has another major project lined up. She will soon be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Alpha, which is scheduled for release on July 3. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles.