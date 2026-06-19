Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ali Fazal confirmed Mirzapur movie is an experiment.

Film directly links series, original Season 1 cast returns.

Mirzapur became cult phenomenon, releases September 4, 2026.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Mirzapur: The Movie, and now Ali Fazal, best known as Guddu Bhaiya, has revealed some surprising details about the highly anticipated project.

After creating a massive impact on OTT platforms, the blockbuster crime drama franchise is gearing up to make its big-screen debut with Mirzapur: The Movie. The announcement has already generated significant excitement among viewers. Amid the growing buzz, Ali Fazal recently opened up about the decision to bring the beloved series to cinemas, admitting that the idea initially came as a surprise even to the cast.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ Is An Experiment

Speaking about the journey from a successful web series to a feature film, Ali acknowledged that the team had never imagined taking such a step.

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In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, “It was quite surprising because we had never really thought about it. Nothing like this has happened in India before. It’s an experiment that we’re attempting, and hopefully we’ll be able to bring everyone along with us.”

He added that the film will revisit the familiar world that audiences have loved ever since the series first premiered.

Original Season 1 Cast Set To Return

Without revealing too much, Ali hinted that fans can expect to see several familiar faces in the film.

He said, “It’s a return to the world where we started. The entire original cast from Season 1 is coming back. There’s a logic behind it all, but I won’t say anything more than that.”

The actor also clarified that the film is directly connected to the events of the series and is not a standalone spin-off.

“Everything is connected. It has to be,” he said.

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How Mirzapur Became Cult Phenomenon

Reflecting on the franchise’s remarkable success, Ali admitted that he never expected Mirzapur to grow into such a major cultural phenomenon.

“Season 1 itself was an experiment for me because I had never played a character like Guddu Bhaiya before. No one had seen me in that avatar. It changed everything completely,” he said.

According to the actor, the show's popularity far exceeded expectations.

“It started functioning like a film. It became a cult,” he added.

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One of India’s most popular OTT franchises is now ready to make the leap to cinemas. The makers had previously announced that Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in theatres worldwide on September 4.