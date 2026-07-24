Actor Ajaz Khan has publicly come out in support of Salman Khan after the superstar faced criticism online over his recent social media post on students and the alleged examination paper leak. In a message shared on X, Ajaz urged people not to judge Salman based on a single tweet, pointing out that the actor had spoken in support of students when many others remained silent. Calling Salman a "warm-hearted and noble person", Ajaz said the focus should instead be on those who had chosen not to speak at all. His statement has since sparked fresh reactions across social media platforms.

Ajaz Khan Supports Salman

Ajaz Khan defended Salman Khan against online criticism, asking users to look at the actor's earlier stance instead of focusing only on the latest controversy. In his post on X, Ajaz wrote, "Stop trolling Salman Bhai. (Heart Emoji)" He added, "At a time when many big names were staying silent, Salman Khan raised his voice in support of the students. It takes courage just to do that much." Appealing to social media users, he further wrote, "If another tweet came later and people have questions about it, don't ignore his earlier stance just because of that one thing."

Salman Bhai ko troll karna band kijiye. ❤️



Jis waqt bahut se bade-bade log khamosh the, us waqt Salman Khan ne students ke support mein apni awaaz uthai. Sirf itna kaam karne ke liye bhi himmat chahiye.



Agar baad mein koi doosra tweet aaya aur us par logon ko sawal hain, to us… pic.twitter.com/5kNmAcTwfF — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) July 24, 2026

Salman Khan's Original Tweet

Salman Khan had earlier addressed students and parents amid concerns surrounding the alleged examination paper leak. He urged students not to panic and expressed confidence that authorities would act against those responsible.

The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So… pic.twitter.com/89Ykfs5r4k — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 23, 2026

ALSO READ | Anandhi Ajay Says Her Scenes Were Cut From Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Says 'May Never Get Another Chance'

He wrote, "The students are at top priority, educationally and security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak."

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay's Film Online

The actor also appealed to students to return home and addressed Sonam directly, writing, "Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."

Calls To End Online Trolling

Ajaz concluded his message by urging people to appreciate those who chose to speak rather than criticise them. He wrote, "In my eyes, Salman Bhai is a warm-hearted and noble person. I've always seen him standing with those in need. So instead of trolling him, turn your attention to those who are still sitting completely silent even now."

He ended the post by saying, "Respect those who chose to speak when many chose silence." Ajaz Khan's statement has added a new dimension to the online debate surrounding Salman Khan's remarks, with social media remaining divided over the actor's comments and the reactions that followed.