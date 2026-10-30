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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Pregnancy Workout Routine With Weighted Squats, Calls It ‘Final Lap’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Pregnancy Workout Routine With Weighted Squats, Calls It ‘Final Lap’

Mommy-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave fans a sneak peek into her fitness journey as she entered the ninth month of pregnancy.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcased her nine-month pregnancy fitness journey.
  • Video displayed her consistent workouts, including weighted squats.
  • She adapted fitness routines, expecting first child with Raj.
  • The couple recently celebrated a traditional baby shower ceremony.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently embracing the final stretch of her pregnancy while continuing to stay active.

The mommy-to-be gave fans a glimpse of her fitness journey as she entered the ninth month.

Taking to her social media account, the mom-to-be shared a workout video documenting her journey from the first month of pregnancy to the ninth month.

The video captures her exercising at different stages, with the latest clip showing her performing weighted squats while holding a dumbbell close to her chest.

Sharing the video, Samantha captioned it, “#9. The final lap”, signalling that she is nearing the end of her pregnancy journey.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Actor Kriti Kharbanda reacted to the post and showered love on the couple, and wrote, “Sending all 3 of you so much love!”.

Samantha's video offered a glimpse into how the actress has remained a constant with her fitness routine. The post comes after Samantha had earlier spoken about adapting her fitness routine to her changing body.

In one of her previous workout posts, she shared a glimpse of her prenatal strength-training session and wrote, “Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better.”

For the uninitiated, Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child together. The couple, a few weeks ago had celebrated a traditional baby shower, or Seemantham, at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Talking about Samantha and Raj, they tied the knot in December 2025 at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What stage of pregnancy is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in her ninth month of pregnancy. She has been sharing her fitness journey, signaling she is nearing the end of her pregnancy.

How has Samantha Ruth Prabhu maintained her fitness during pregnancy?

She has stayed active, documenting her fitness journey from the first to the ninth month. She adapted her routine to focus more on listening to her body than pushing harder.

Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting her child with?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. They recently celebrated a traditional baby shower together.

Published at : 30 Oct 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samantha Ruth Prabhu ENtertainment News Raj Nidimoru
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