Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ananya Panday called three rumoured ex-partners on Koffee.

She rang Aditya, Ishaan, and video-called Kartik Aaryan.

Karan Johar questioned ex-calls, titled her

Ananya Panday caught Karan Johar and Ananya Birla off guard during a segment on Koffee With Karan Season 9 when she decided to call three actors she has been romantically linked to. The actress first rang Aditya Roy Kapur and Ishaan Khatter before taking things a step further by video-calling Kartik Aaryan. Her unexpected choices prompted amused reactions from both guests and the host. Karan questioned whether she was calling only her former partners, while Birla pointed out that she had contacted all of them. The segment also saw Karan give Ananya an unusual title: 'breakup chick'.

Ananya Panday Calls Aditya, Ishaan And Kartik On KWK 9

During the phone-call segment on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Ananya Panday surprised the others by choosing to contact three actors she has been linked to in the past. She first called Aditya Roy Kapur, followed by Ishaan Khatter. Watching her make the calls, Karan Johar asked, "You are only calling your exes?" Ananya replied, "What can I do?"

Ananya Pandey calling all her exes Aditya Roy, Kartik Aryan and Ishaan Khattar, and Kartik just talking about how he won the National Award and getting late for receiving it 😭😭 Even Ishaan was Ananya's bf 💔 https://t.co/Dry8MU0R6s — Raj (@pictureabhmd) November 18, 2026

The actress then video-called Kartik Aaryan, leaving Karan visibly surprised. Reacting to the calls, Ananya Birla said, "You have called all of your exes." Panday appeared amused by the sequence and described it as a "record breaker".

Ananya Panday called Kartik Aaryan and her other rumoured exes in Koffee with Karan . Karan Johar was shocked after seeing her exes . https://t.co/XG4qEMz52q — AK (@frozenframee) November 18, 2026

Karan was still processing her choices when he said, "I mean, like, what do I say? Can I just hug you?" Ananya responded with a joke, saying, "My mom is not going to take me back in the house."

#KaranJohar :- Ananya is a break up chick of bollywood 🤣🤣🥲😅 #AnanyaPandey #KoffeeWithKaran https://t.co/AYSbCfBwmB — naman pandit (@namanpndit) November 18, 2026

Karan Johar Calls Ananya A 'Breakup Chick'

The phone-call segment was not the only moment that drew attention. Karan also gave Ananya the tag of a "breakup chick". The actress was quick to object, saying, "This is not some compliment." Explaining his choice of words, Karan said, "She breaks up on Friday, and she's broken, as everyone will be. But on Monday, she is absolutely fine."

Ananya Panday's Rumoured Relationships With The Three Actors

Ananya's name has been linked to Ishaan Khatter since the time they worked together in Khaali Peeli in 2020. The two were often spotted together and reportedly parted ways in 2022. Karan had also confirmed their breakup during an episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

Dating rumours involving Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya began circulating in 2022, after they were seen together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. Their reported relationship is said to have ended in March 2024.

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Ananya was also linked to Kartik Aaryan after they worked together in Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019. However, she dismissed the speculation at the time, saying they were "just good friends".

The latest episode has brought these old rumours back into the spotlight, with Ananya's phone calls becoming one of its talking points.

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