Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anne Hathaway welcomed her third child with husband.

Recently spotted with newborn in New York City.

Sources confirmed birth; couple made no public announcement.

Newborn joins two sons, making family of five.

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman at the age of 44, according to reports. The actor was recently spotted taking a stroll through New York City with a newborn baby strapped to her chest in a carrier. Photographs from the outing have since surfaced online, drawing attention from fans. PEOPLE has also confirmed the birth, although the couple has not made a public announcement. The newborn joins their two sons, Jonathan and Jack, as the couple becomes a family of five.

Newborn Photos

Anne Hathaway was photographed in New York City on Tuesday, November 17, carrying a newborn in a dark brown baby carrier. The actor appeared relaxed during the outing and was accompanied by a friend. In the photographs, the baby could be seen wearing a small purple hat, while its face remained hidden from view. Hathaway opted for a casual look, wearing a long coat, light-coloured trousers, boots, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The pictures were initially shared by a fan account on social media after being published by TMZ. They quickly attracted attention from fans, who were delighted to see the actor with her newborn.

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According to PEOPLE, sources have confirmed that Hathaway has given birth. However, the actor and her husband have not made a public announcement about the baby's arrival. The newborn's name, gender and exact date of birth have not been disclosed.

Anne Hathaway was seen out and about with her baby in New York City recently. 🥹❤️ https://t.co/5hKyrV70Gf — Anne Hathaway Archives (@ahathawayfiles) November 17, 2026

Pregnancy News

Hathaway announced her third pregnancy on June 19, 2026, through a video on Instagram. The actor shared a clip in which she revealed her baby bump while Barbara Lewis' song Baby, I'm Yours played in the background. She captioned the post, "x Baby, I'm yours x".

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Hathaway spoke about the unexpected pregnancy and expressed her excitement about becoming a mother for the third time. "Oh, my gosh. It's amazing. It's amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked," she said.

She also jokingly described the pregnancy as their "buzzer-beater", adding, "We were so shocked it went this way, so we're calling this one our buzzer-beater."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Family Of Five

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman got married in September 2012. The couple already have two sons together: Jonathan, born in March 2016, and Jack, born in November 2019. With the arrival of their third child, the couple is now a family of five. Hathaway has generally kept her children's lives private and has spoken about the importance of allowing them to grow up away from excessive public attention.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings in October, the actor spoke about preparing her family for the new arrival. "We're thrilled, we're overjoyed, but what we're really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four," she said.

She further explained that the arrival would bring significant changes for her older children, adding, "Because everything's going to change for us, but it's really going to change for our kids. And we're about to go through this beautiful threshold together."

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Upcoming Films

The reported arrival of Hathaway's third child comes after an eventful year professionally. The actor has been associated with several major film projects, including The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity.