Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Contestant Subhash Ahirwar alleges his winning episode was unaired.

He received prize money, but desired public recognition.

Shared life struggles, appealing to Raina to release episode.

His emotional video gained traction, urging Samay Raina.

A contestant claiming to have won an episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has shared an emotional video on social media, alleging that his performance from the show's second season was never released. Identifying himself as Subhash Ahirwar, he claimed that he received a perfect score of 10/10 from the judges and was declared the winner. He also alleged that he received the prize money and other gifts but missed out on the recognition he had hoped for. Breaking down in tears, Subhash spoke about his difficult past and appealed to Samay to release the unaired episode.

India's Got Latent Winner Subhash Ahirwar's Allegations Against Samay Raina

In a video circulating on social media, Subhash Ahirwar claimed that he participated in the second season of India's Got Latent and won his episode. However, according to him, the episode never made it to the screen. While sharing his experience, Subhash showed a score sheet and claimed that he had received full marks from the judges. He also maintained that he was declared the winner of the episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subhash Ahirwar (@subhashahirwar823)

"Doston main Latent mein gaya tha aur wahan ka winner hoon," he said, before adding, "Mera episode nahi aaya hai." Subhash further alleged that he received the rewards associated with winning, including Rs. 1 lakh, a mobile phone and food coupons. However, he said these gifts were not what he had been looking forward to.

"Inka koi matlab nahi hai. Jo matlab ki cheez thi woh release nahi hui," he said, expressing disappointment over the episode's non-release.

Samay Raina Should To Watch This Video Theatre and screen actor Subhash Ahirwar from Madhya Pradesh has appealed to Samay Raina to release his winning episode of India's Got Latent season 2 show https://t.co/McjougVvc8 — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 18, 2026

Subhash Ahirwar Opens Up About His Struggles

During the video, Subhash also spoke about the hardships he had experienced throughout his life. Recalling his childhood, he said, "Main paida hua, 6-7 saal ka hua bheekh maangne laga." He claimed that he began working at a dhaba when he was nine, sold vegetables at 12 and took up labour work at 15. He also said that he worked as a security guard for five years before returning to the dhaba.

Subhash further revealed that he had spent seven years pursuing theatre. Even after graduating, he reportedly worked as a washroom cleaner to support himself while continuing to follow his passion. He later started playing music and begging to earn money. He also alleged that he had sold his blood while trying to make ends meet.

Subhash Ahirwar Requests Samay Raina To Release His Episode

Speaking about his expectations from India's Got Latent, Subhash said he had believed the opportunity could change his life. However, the episode's alleged non-release left him deeply disappointed.

ALSO READ | 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Moves Into Sharvari's Home, Challenges Marriage Norms | WATCH

"Aadmi kahan se uth ke aaya... ek mauka mila aapke episode mein aaya, winner bana... Samay bhai main haar gaya hoon yaar," he said. He also described his situation as "jeeti baazi haar gaya main". Towards the end of the video, Subhash directly appealed to Samay Raina to release the episode, saying, "Samay bhai kisi ke sapno ke saath nahi khelna chahiye. Please release my episode," he said.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 20 Grand Finale Date: Salman Khan's Show Eyes 2-4 Week Extension Amid High TRPs: Report

The video has since gained considerable attention online, receiving over 51.6K likes. Several social media users tagged Samay Raina and Balraj Ghai, urging them to look into Subhash's claims. Others expressed sympathy for his struggles and called for his performance to be released.