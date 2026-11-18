Actress Pooja Ruparel, remembered for playing Chutki in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, has criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over tree cutting at Nana Nani Park in Mumbai's Versova. In a video shared on social media, the actress is seen recording civic workers cutting down a banyan tree and questioning their actions. Calling it a protected heritage tree, she alleged that the authorities had no right to remove it. Ruparel also disputed the reported age of the tree, claiming that workers had misrepresented how old it was. Her video has added to growing opposition against the project.

Pooja Ruparel Calls Tree Cutting 'Illegal'

In the video, Pooja Ruparel is seen confronting the situation as BMC workers cut down a tree at Nana Nani Park. She identifies it as a heritage tree and questions the civic body's decision to remove it. "That's a heritage tree that they have just cut," she says. In another part of the video, she objects to the action, adding, "This is our tree. This is not their tree to cut. They can't do this; this is illegal."

She further alleges that the BMC was removing a protected tree, saying, "BMC is cutting the heritage tree. Our heritage tree. This is protected in our Constitution."

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Ruparel also questioned the information given by civic workers about the tree's age. She alleged that they had claimed it was only 35 years old. Pointing to a woman who was around 50, the actress said the banyan tree had already been standing there when the woman arrived.

Sharing the video on social media, Ruparel wrote, "They Felled a Sacred Protected Banyan Tree by Lying About its Age and Only Caring About their Profit! This is not What We Pay Taxes For!"

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Richa Chadha And Dia Mirza Also Oppose BMC's Tree-Cutting Plans

Ruparel is among several actors who have raised concerns about the proposed removal of trees at Nana Nani Park. Richa Chadha has also criticised the BMC's plan to cut around 80 trees at the park. Dia Mirza, meanwhile, has joined local residents in raising objections over the environmental impact of the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Ruparel (@poojaruparel)

The controversy is linked to the Mumbai Coastal Road North Project, which aims to improve connectivity between Versova and Bhayandar and reduce travel time across the western suburbs. According to The Indian Express, the BMC had proposed felling 184 trees and transplanting another 164 along the Versova project stretch. Nearly 80 of the affected trees were located within Nana Nani Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Ruparel (@poojaruparel)

Why Nana Nani Park Is At The Centre Of The Controversy

Under Package A of the project, covering the Versova–Bangur Nagar stretch, the plan involves building an elevated road with supporting pillars inside the park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Ruparel (@poojaruparel)

The original proposal to clear the park was revised after residents protested in August 2025. However, the updated alignment has continued to face opposition from residents and environmental activists.

Their concerns include the loss of green cover, the impact on the park's walking track and public spaces, and the possibility of exploring alternative routes that could reduce the number of trees affected. The issue has now drawn further attention following Ruparel's video and criticism from other members of the film industry.