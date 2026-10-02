Salman Khan Fan Grabs His Hand, Actor’s Security Quickly Pulls Him Away | Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman continued inside the theatre, unaffected by incident.

Salman Khan once again grabbed attention during a public appearance. The actor recently attended the special screening of Veer Pahariya's film Prem Keetanu, where an unexpected incident involving a fan took place. A video from the screening has surfaced online and is going viral. In the video, a fan can be seen suddenly approaching Salman and grabbing his hand. The actor appeared startled by the unexpected interaction, following which his security team immediately stepped in.

Fan Suddenly Grabs Salman Khan's Hand

Salman was meeting actor Anup Soni when the incident happened. After hugging Anup, a fan suddenly came close to the actor and grabbed his hand. Salman appeared surprised by the sudden move and turned towards the fan. Before the fan could get any closer, the security personnel quickly intervened and pulled him away from the actor. The incident was captured on camera, and the video has since been widely shared on social media. Salman, however, did not stop and continued inside the theatre with Anup.

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Salman Khan Attends ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening

Salman attended the special screening of Prem Keetanu, which stars Veer Pahariya. The actor's appearance added star power to the event, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Despite the unexpected fan encounter, Salman continued to interact with people at the venue before heading inside for the screening.

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For the screening, Salman Khan opted for a casual yet stylish look. He wore a light blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up and paired it with white trousers. The actor completed his look with dark sunglasses, a watch and his signature bracelet. Salman also posed for the paparazzi at the venue before entering the theatre.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman Khan has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Apurva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The actor is also busy shooting for his next film with Nayanthara. The upcoming project is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.