India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Fan Grabs His Hand, Actor’s Security Quickly Pulls Him Away | Watch

Salman Khan Fan Grabs His Hand, Actor’s Security Quickly Pulls Him Away | Watch

Salman Khan's security team quickly intervened after a fan suddenly grabbed the actor's hand at the special screening of Prem Keetanu in Mumbai. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman continued inside the theatre, unaffected by incident.

Salman Khan once again grabbed attention during a public appearance. The actor recently attended the special screening of Veer Pahariya's film Prem Keetanu, where an unexpected incident involving a fan took place. A video from the screening has surfaced online and is going viral. In the video, a fan can be seen suddenly approaching Salman and grabbing his hand. The actor appeared startled by the unexpected interaction, following which his security team immediately stepped in.

Fan Suddenly Grabs Salman Khan's Hand

Salman was meeting actor Anup Soni when the incident happened. After hugging Anup, a fan suddenly came close to the actor and grabbed his hand. Salman appeared surprised by the sudden move and turned towards the fan. Before the fan could get any closer, the security personnel quickly intervened and pulled him away from the actor. The incident was captured on camera, and the video has since been widely shared on social media. Salman, however, did not stop and continued inside the theatre with Anup.

READ MORE | Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spine Injury, To Be Brought Back To Mumbai In Air Ambulance For Surgery

Salman Khan Attends ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening

Salman attended the special screening of Prem Keetanu, which stars Veer Pahariya. The actor's appearance added star power to the event, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Despite the unexpected fan encounter, Salman continued to interact with people at the venue before heading inside for the screening.

READ MORE | 'Male Version Of Uorfi Javed': Internet Trolls Vijay Varma Over Quirky Bold Black Outfit

For the screening, Salman Khan opted for a casual yet stylish look. He wore a light blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up and paired it with white trousers. The actor completed his look with dark sunglasses, a watch and his signature bracelet. Salman also posed for the paparazzi at the venue before entering the theatre.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman Khan has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Apurva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The actor is also busy shooting for his next film with Nayanthara. The upcoming project is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Salman Khan's upcoming film projects?

Salman Khan has several projects lined up, including 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'. He is also currently shooting for a new film with Nayanthara.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 02 Oct 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Veer Pahariya Prem Keetanu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Watch: Sourav Joshi Alleges Men Abused Him In Haldwani, Says Wife Called Police
Watch: Sourav Joshi Alleges Men Abused Him In Haldwani, Says Wife Called Police
Celebrities
'Male Version Of Uorfi Javed': Internet Trolls Vijay Varma Over Quirky Bold Black Outfit
'Male Version Of Uorfi Javed': Internet Trolls Vijay Varma Over Quirky Bold Black Outfit
Celebrities
Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spine Injury, To Be Brought Back To Mumbai In Air Ambulance For Surgery
Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spine Injury, To Be Brought Back To Mumbai In Air Ambulance For Surgery
Celebrities
Shabana Azmi Urges People To Join October 2 Mumbai Protest: ‘The Question Is About Your Vote, My Vote’
Shabana Azmi Urges People To Join October 2 Mumbai Protest: ‘The Question Is About Your Vote, My Vote’
Advertisement

Videos

BIHAR POLITICS: Anant Singh’s Open Support for JSP Candidate Puts JDU in a Spot
UP POLITICS: Aradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai as Congress State Chief, Sources Say
Breaking: Injured Pilot Shares Emotional Recovery Journey, Thanks Saudi-UAE Governments
MUMBAI NEWS: EOW to Record Actor Dino Morea’s Statement in Mithi River Scam Case
PUNJAB POLITICS: Raja Warring Resigns as Congress Chief After Meeting Sonia, Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget