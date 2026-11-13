Delhi AQI Back In 'Severe' Category At 402, IIT Delhi Records 487 As Smog Engulfs Capital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's air quality plunged back into 'severe' category Friday.

Many city locations recorded alarming AQI levels above 450.

Brief improvement ended; pollution forecast to remain 'severe' until Nov 16.

Gautam Buddh Nagar intensified GRAP-III enforcement to combat worsening air.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Friday, slipping back into the 'severe' category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 402. A thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital, significantly reducing visibility and raising fresh concerns over pollution levels.

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi, 33 recorded 'severe' pollution levels, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Several locations reported AQI readings above 450, indicating extremely poor air quality across large parts of the city.

IIT Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 487, followed by Chandni Chowk and North Campus, both at 476. Pusa registered 468, while Jaffarpur reported 461.

Delhi Pollution: Several Areas Record AQI Above 450

Other parts of the capital also witnessed alarming pollution levels. Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 455, while ITO and Burari Crossing reported 453 each. JNU registered 451, and Aya Nagar recorded 433.

The deterioration comes a day after Delhi experienced a brief improvement, with its average AQI settling at 323 on Thursday. However, the respite proved short-lived as pollution levels climbed again, pushing the capital back into the 'severe' category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to fluctuate between the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories until November 16. Improved wind conditions could bring some relief thereafter.

NCR Air Quality Also Remains Poor

Pollution levels across the National Capital Region (NCR) were comparatively lower than in Delhi, although the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. At 5 am on Friday, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 377, followed by Noida at 369 and Gurugram at 349.

Delhi has been struggling with deteriorating air quality since Diwali, with stubble burning in neighbouring states adding to the pollution burden. Unfavourable weather conditions are also expected to limit the chances of any immediate improvement.

Temperature conditions are unlikely to offer much relief. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are forecast to hover between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius until November 15.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 16.5 degrees Celsius. For Friday and Saturday, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures likely to remain between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Steps Up GRAP-III Enforcement

Meanwhile, authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar have intensified enforcement of pollution-control measures as air quality worsens across the NCR.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam has directed officials to strictly implement the ban on construction and demolition activities under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). She also warned that action would be taken against those found violating the restrictions.

The directions were issued during a virtual review meeting to assess compliance after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked GRAP-III across Delhi-NCR. The administration is now expected to intensify monitoring to ensure that the restrictions are followed.