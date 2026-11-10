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Celeb Spotted | Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra And More Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Celeb Spotted | Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport, serving stylish looks during their latest public appearances.
Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
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6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra And More Spotted At Mumbai Airport
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