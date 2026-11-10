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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra And More Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Celeb Spotted | Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra And More Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Celeb Spotted | Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport, serving stylish looks during their latest public appearances.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport, serving stylish looks during their latest public appearances.

Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport

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Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, making their way through the terminal. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, making their way through the terminal. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Bhavna Pandey opted for a chic and effortless travel look, while Maheep Kapoor also made a stylish appearance in her airport ensemble. Both kept their looks relaxed, adding their own touch of style to their travel fashion. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Bhavna Pandey opted for a chic and effortless travel look, while Maheep Kapoor also made a stylish appearance in her airport ensemble. Both kept their looks relaxed, adding their own touch of style to their travel fashion. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Filmmaker Karan Johar was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, making his way through the terminal. The director and producer caught attention with his distinctive airport appearance, bringing his signature fashion sensibility to his travel look. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Filmmaker Karan Johar was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, making his way through the terminal. The director and producer caught attention with his distinctive airport appearance, bringing his signature fashion sensibility to his travel look. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Karan opted for a stylish airport ensemble, keeping his look comfortable while adding his trademark flair. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Karan opted for a stylish airport ensemble, keeping his look comfortable while adding his trademark flair. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Television's much-loved couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were also seen at Mumbai airport, as they made their way through the terminal. The couple was seen walking together, keeping their airport appearance fuss-free. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Television's much-loved couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were also seen at Mumbai airport, as they made their way through the terminal. The couple was seen walking together, keeping their airport appearance fuss-free. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Tejasswi opted for a stylish denim co-ord set, putting together a comfortable yet chic travel look. Karan, on the other hand, kept it casual in an olive green jacket, complementing his laid-back airport style. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Tejasswi opted for a stylish denim co-ord set, putting together a comfortable yet chic travel look. Karan, on the other hand, kept it casual in an olive green jacket, complementing his laid-back airport style. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 10 Nov 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Maheep Kapoor Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Bhavna Pandey ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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