Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor's Diwali photoshoot pendant featuring Quranic verse sparked controversy.

BJP leader Nazia Khan criticized objections, linking pendant to pleasing family.

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez sent legal notice over religious inscription use.

Hafeez demands photo removal and apology; Hindu group supports actor.

The controversy surrounding Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali 2026 photoshoot has taken a new turn after BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan weighed in on the legal notice issue to the actor over her Ayat-ul-Kursi pendant. Nazia talked about Kareena's choice to wear the Quranic verse pendant, making pointed remarks about the ongoing dispute.

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'Musalmanon Ka Jitna Bhi Talwa Chaat Lijiye...'

Reacting to the legal notice, BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan criticised the objections raised over Kareena's Diwali photoshoot. She referred to the actor's marriage to Saif Ali Khan and alleged that she wore the pendant to please her husband and his family.

In her statement, Khan said, "Kareena Kapoor Khan jinhone Musalman Saif Ali Khan se shaadi ki hai aur ye doosri biwi hain Saif Ali Khan ki. Inhone Deepawali ke shubh avsar par, Deepawali ke paavan avsar par, Deepawali ke aadhyatmik avsar par photo shoot karwaya tha aur inhone Musalmanon ko khush karne ke liye, apne shauhar ko khush karne ke liye aur apne shauhar ke poore Musalman khandaan ko khush karne ke liye inhone ek Quran ki ayat ka locket pehen liya." [“Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to Muslim actor Saif Ali Khan, is his second wife. On the auspicious, sacred and spiritually significant occasion of Diwali, she had a photoshoot done. To please Muslims, her husband and her husband's entire Muslim family, she wore a locket bearing a verse from the Quran.]

Kolkata, West Bengal: Reacting to a Congress leader Abbas Hafeez sending a legal notice to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan says, "Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and is his second wife, did a photoshoot on the auspicious and sacred occasion of Diwali. To appease Muslims, religious hardliners, her husband and his family, she wore a pendant featuring a verse from the Quran. Kareena Kapoor Khan perhaps now realises that Muslims are not going to spare anyone..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2026

She went on to claim that the controversy showed that attempts to please a particular community would not necessarily prevent criticism.

She added, "Aur ab jaakar ke shayad Kareena Kapoor Khan ko ye samajh mein aa raha hoga ki Musalman jo hain, wo kisi ko chhodne wale nahi hain. Aap Musalmanon ka jitna bhi talwa chaat lijiye, aap Musalmanon ke paksh mein jitna bhi baat kar lijiye, aap Musalmanon ko khush karne ke liye jitni bhi aap desh virodhi ho jaiye aur desh virodhi aap statement de dijiye. Musalman kabhi bhi khush nahi ho sakta hai." [And now, perhaps Kareena Kapoor Khan is beginning to realise that Muslims will never spare anyone. No matter how much you flatter Muslims, how much you speak in their favour, or how far you go in acting against your own country and making anti-national statements to please them, Muslims can never be pleased.]

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Kareena Kapoor's Ayat-ul-Kursi Pendant Controversy

The controversy centres on a 30-carat emerald pendant worn by Kareena during her Diwali 2026 appearance. The piece is reportedly a royal heirloom associated with the Begums of Bhopal and carries the Quranic verse Ayat-ul-Kursi.

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez objected to the use of the religious inscription during the festive photoshoot. He has argued that the pendant represents Islamic heritage and was commissioned as an expression of religious faith, rather than as a fashion accessory.

Hafeez clarified that his objection is specifically related to the Quranic inscription and not to Kareena's outfit or her celebration of Diwali. Through a legal notice, he has sought the removal of the photographs from her social media accounts and a public apology. Meanwhile, the Hindu Utsav Samiti came out in support of the actor.