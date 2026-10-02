Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nushrratt Bharuccha fractured spine during work-cum-holiday Bali trip.

Hospitalized Nushrratt will be airlifted to Mumbai for spine surgery.

Recovery will affect work; team requests privacy for treatment.

Nushrratt Bharuccha met with an unfortunate accident in Bali and suffered a spinal fracture. She is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Bali, where she was on a work-cum-holiday trip. According to a statement issued by her team, Nushrratt will be airlifted to Mumbai in an air ambulance, where she will undergo spine surgery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha To Be Airlifted To Mumbai

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team has confirmed that the actor will be airlifted to Mumbai from Bali for further treatment and surgery. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation following the accident.

In a statement, her team said, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery.”

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The statement added, “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Work Commitments Put On Hold

Given the severity of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt is expected to take time off from work to focus on her recovery.

“Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected,” the statement read.

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Nushrratt’s team also urged fans and the media to respect her privacy as she undergoes treatment and begins her recovery.

“We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate,” the team said.

The actor had shared pictures from her Bali trip on social media around a week before the accident.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Upcoming Project

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in an upcoming film. The project marks her first collaboration with the actor.

Her most recent releases include the horror sequel Chhorii 2, which is streaming on Prime Video, and the comedy film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, which was a September 2025 theatrical release.

(With inputs from IANS)



